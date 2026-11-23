Sachin Pilot Criticizes Potential BJP-SAD Alliance in Punjab

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 23 (ANI): Congress General Secretary and Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot on Monday criticised the reported possibility of a renewed alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab, calling it "pure opportunism" and questioning what had changed since the two parties parted ways.

Questioning the reported alliance, Pilot said the BJP had levelled several allegations against the Akali Dal when their alliance broke down and asked whether the issues that led to their separation had now been resolved. "Look, the Bharatiya Janata Party has said all those things against the Akali Dal when their mutual agreement ended and for what reasons the alliance between the Akali Dal and BJP had broken. Have all those reasons disappeared? Given the news coming in the media now that the Akali Dal and BJP are going to form an alliance again, the question that arises is: what caused the alliance to break, and what has changed today that you are going to form an alliance again?" Pilot said while addressing the media in Amritsar.

He said that both parties were struggling to regain their political ground in Punjab after facing rejection in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, and were now attempting to join hands out of political compulsion ahead of the polls.

Referring to the allegations surrounding drugs and the three farm laws, Pilot said the BJP and Akali Dal must explain to the people why they had separated and what had changed since then. He said Punjab's voters were aware of the political developments and wanted genuine change.

Pilot also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, alleging that its tenure had run its course and accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of treating serious issues with humour rather than taking concrete action. Regarding Congress preparations for Punjab elections, Pilot said the Pradesh Election Committee meeting was scheduled for the following day, and the screening committee had also been constituted.