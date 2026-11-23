BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi Citing India Power Index 2026 Improvements

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday hit out at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and the Congress party of spreading "false narratives" against India abroad, and said the country's improved standing in the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2026 had given a reality check to the opposition's claims.

In a self-made video posted on X, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said India's influence in Asia had increased, making it the only major power to register such growth, while neither the United States nor China had achieved a similar rise. "India's ranking in the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index has improved. India is the only country whose influence in Asia has grown; neither the US nor China has managed to achieve this. In fact, the gap between China and India in terms of influence has narrowed," he said.

Attributing India's growing economic and strategic influence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Bhandari said the country's standing as a major economy and significant power had strengthened. "This clearly indicates that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's economic leadership is the fastest-growing in the world; concurrently, India's influence as a major economy and a significant power has risen," he said.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Bhandari said the Congress leader's political career, vision and understanding of India's strategic interests might be in decline, but the country's economy continued to grow. "Rahul Gandhi's political career may be effectively dead, as might his political vision and his understanding of the nation's strategic interests. Yet, the Indian economy remains the fastest-growing-an economic miracle-and India's influence across Asia has expanded," he said.

He further said that India's progress under the Modi government demonstrated that the country was moving in the right direction. Contrasting India's present international standing with the Congress era, Bhandari said India was earlier often compared to Pakistan. "There could be no more definitive exposure of the false propaganda peddled by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress than this-a global think tank has now endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and India's growing influence," he said.

Accusing the Congress of propagating false narratives against the country from foreign soil, Bhandari said Rahul Gandhi and the party should be ashamed of their conduct. In a separate post on X, Bhandari wrote, "India climbs up in Lowy Institute Asia Power Index 2026! India is the only major power whose influence has gone up along with being in the top 5! India's influence in Asia as a major power has gone up to 40.5, consolidating its position as a major economy!"

According to the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2026, India has consolidated its position as Asia's third-most powerful country, with its overall power score rising to 40.5 points, despite a decline in its relative economic capability. The report said India became more influential in the region during the year, supported by improvements in diplomatic standing, defence engagement, cultural reach and future resources.