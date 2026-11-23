MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Nov 23 (IANS) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders opened their ILT20 Season 5 campaign with an all-round display to beat Dubai Capitals by 55 runs at the Dubai International Stadium in Sunday's second match.

Finn Allen's 74 off 38 balls and Andre Fletcher's 55 off 49 powered a 119-run opening stand that set up a total of 167/6, before the bowlers took over. Usman Tariq's four for 27 and Muhammad Rohid's three for 11 bowled the Capitals out for 112 in 17.5 overs. Marcus Stoinis's 47 off 32 was the Capitals' only real bright spot.

The Knight Riders made a flying start, with their openers racing ahead in the early overs. Allen reached his fifty off 29 balls in the 11th over. Eventually, Noor Ahmad broke the 119-run opening stand in the 13th over by bowling Allen.

Moeen Ali (2 off 5) followed in the 15th over, bowled by Dushmantha Chameera, as the Capitals fought their way back into the game. Fletcher brought up his fifty in 46 balls in the 16th over with a six off Noor Ahmad, but Noor struck three balls later to bowl him and leave the Knight Riders on 135/3.

The Capitals made a strong comeback in the second half of the innings, and Chameera took his second wicket when skipper Jason Holder (5 off 4) was caught in the 18th over.

Karim Janat then struck twice in the final over, dismissing Gulbadin Naib (9 off 7) and Russell (15 off 15) soon after, as the Knight Riders settled for 167/6.

Chasing 168, the Capitals were rocked in the second over when Rohid dismissed Faf du Plessis (2 off 6) and Masood Gurbaz (0 off 2), leaving them 4/2. Max Holden (4 off 8) followed in the third over, off Jason Holder.

Sunil Narine joined the wicket-takers by dismissing skipper Sam Billings (1 off 10) in the sixth over. Russell then bowled Hassan Khan (6 off 5) in the seventh over, leaving the Capitals at 34/5.

Stoinis and Tom Moores (19 off 20) fought back with a 46-run stand, but Tariq struck in the 13th over, with Moores caught by Russell. Two balls later, he trapped Janat lbw for a duck.

Tariq had Stoinis caught in the 15th over, then took Chameera's wicket (0 off 2) in the same over, finishing with four wickets.

Noor Ahmad (15 off 12) tried a late comeback, but Rohid returned in his third over to bowl him in the 18th over. He finished with figures of 3/11 as the Knight Riders sealed the win.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' Finn Allen, after winning the Player of the Match award, said, "Fletcher and I worked on getting into strong positions and set ourselves up for the back end of the powerplay. Once I felt I was in, I wanted to put the foot down, and we kept each other going while working out what a good score was. It's a familiar franchise with plenty of familiar faces, so it's been really nice."

Dubai Capitals skipper Sam Billings said, "I think we did well to drag the game back, and our bowling effort in the second half was fantastic. Allen and Fletcher started brilliantly, though we could have restricted them to a few less. We wanted a solid start with wickets in hand, but we got behind early, and with a spinner of Sunil Narine's class you need wickets in hand to put pressure back on him. We will learn from this and hit the ground running in the next game."

Brief scores: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 167/6 in 20 overs (Finn Allen 74, Andre Fletcher 55, Andre Russell 15, Dushmantha Chameera 2 for 25, Karim Janat 2 for 8) beat Dubai Capitals 112 in 17.5 overs (Marcus Stoinis 47, Tom Moores 19, Noor Ahmad 15, Usman Tariq 4 for 27, Muhammad Rohid 3 for 11) by 55 runs.