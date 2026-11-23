MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 23 (IANS) New Zealand captain Tom Latham felt that the Basin Reserve pitch in the drawn first Test against India gave his bowlers far less help than they had expected, adding that the hosts had to dig deep with the bat to escape with a draw on day five's play.

India piled up a mammoth first-innings total of 720/9, declared, on a pitch that flattened out quickly after opening day. In reply, New Zealand, who made 368 in their first innings, managed to salvage a draw, thanks to an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership of 63 off 258 balls between Daryl Mitchell (49 not out) and Glenn Phillips (26 not out).

"Probably not that flat. It probably hasn't necessarily been the Basin wicket that we have traditionally played on, certainly over the last couple of years. But I know it sounds a little bit cliche, but wherever you go around the world, whether it be here or overseas, it's about trying to adapt to conditions.

“And I thought the way the guys, well certainly Henry and Glenn, the way they were able to do that in that first innings to give us a total that we were actually reasonably happy with, looking at par scores at this ground. But then obviously, throughout that second (innings) when we were bowling, we certainly found it tough.

“Probably didn't offer us as much as we were expecting. But certainly proud of the efforts of the guys. Certainly kept running in, for the 160 overs I think it was. More efforts in the field. Guys were flying around the boundary regardless of how many overs were bowled.

“So that's the characteristics we talk about as a group is trying to do that and if we're faced with that, wherever we are around the world, then hopefully we can do that again," Latham said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Latham also said he was delighted with how his batters responded with the side under pressure on the final day of the match. "Bery impressed. Obviously throughout the week we've had some guys put their hands up, certainly with the bat, not just today but also throughout that first innings. So I guess with our backs against the wall a little bit, coming into that third innings, to be in the position now, so yeah, pretty pleased."

Henry Nicholls, who hit an unbeaten 175, and Phillips had hauled New Zealand out of trouble at 70/5 on day one, while Mitchell and Phillips stood firm in the second innings. Latham stated that different players stepping up at different times reflected the team's character.

"I guess that's the true character of a team, not necessarily relying on one or two guys to put their hands up every time. And I guess it's a unique game that we play that we know it's not going to be your day every day. But when you do get the opportunity to put your hand up, guys have been doing that throughout the last sort of couple of years.

“So, a couple of guys did that throughout this Test match again. And again, when we're under pressure certainly in that first session on day one, for some guys to put their hands up, it's been outstanding."

Having bowled only once in the match, New Zealand's pacers get an extra day of rest over their Indian counterparts before the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch starts on Friday. Latham signed off by saying his bowlers had tried to make the stumps a bigger target than usual on the unresponsive surface.

"I guess we sort of spoke about that. Let's say we're only going to bowl once rather than bowling two innings. But, as I said, they were fantastic. They kept charging in, kept trying to beat through as much as they could.

“We tried to adapt to that wicket, bring the stumps into play a little bit more than probably what we usually do here. But nice for them to hopefully put their feet up over the next couple of days and get themselves right for Hagley."