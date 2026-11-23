(MENAFN- Straits Research) Market Overview The global blockchain IOT market size was valued at USD 390.4 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 411.09 million in 2026 to USD 621.39 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the blockchain IOT market with a market share of 38% in 2025. Blockchain IoT refers to the integration of blockchain technology with the Internet of Things (IoT) to enable secure, decentralized communication and data exchange between connected devices. It supports data integrity, device authentication, transaction transparency, and automated processes across applications such as supply chain management, smart cities, healthcare, and industrial automation. Blockchain IoT Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & GrowthGlobal Market Size (2025) USD 390.4 millionGlobal Market Size (2026) USD 411.09 millionProjected Market Size (2034) USD 621.39 millionMarket CAGR (2026–2034) 5.3%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 38% Fastest-growing Region Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 48.7%Segment Insights By Offering Leading Segment Software Market Share in 2025 46% By Application Fastest-growing Segment Asset tracking and management CAGR 46.8% (2026–2034) By End User Leading Segment Manufacturing Market Share in 2025 20% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Decentralized Device Identity The IoT identity management market analysis indicates that blockchain-based decentralized device identity management is gaining traction as connected networks require stronger device authentication and secure machine-to-machine communication. Distributed ledger technology can store tamper-resistant device identifiers, authentication records, and access transactions, while cryptographic verification enables IoT nodes to establish trust without depending entirely on a centralized identity server. This approach is encouraging the development of decentralized identity platforms that support device registration, credential verification, and access control across industrial sensor networks, smart building systems, and connected infrastructure, where unauthorized device access or identity manipulation can compromise network security. 02 Blockchain-Based Data Monetization Demand for secure data sharing and new revenue models is supporting the use of blockchain to manage transactions involving IoT-generated data. Smart contracts can define access permissions, record data exchanges, and automate payments when connected devices or data providers share information with authorized users. This trend is creating opportunities for manufacturers, utilities, and connected service providers to establish traceable data-sharing networks while improving control over data access and usage. Blockchain IoT Market Dynamics 01 Growing Need for Secure Industrial IoT Operations Greater use of connected sensors, machines, and control systems in industrial facilities increases the need for secure and reliable data exchange. Blockchain technology provides tamper-resistant records of machine activity and sensor information, helping manufacturers reduce the risk of unauthorized data changes. These security requirements encourage industrial users to adopt blockchain-integrated IoT platforms for monitoring and managing connected equipment. For example, manufacturing plants can use blockchain to maintain trusted records from production sensors and equipment monitoring systems. 02 Expansion of Connected Supply Chain Networks Complex supply chains depend on IoT sensors to track goods, monitor shipment conditions, and share logistics information across multiple participants. Blockchain creates a common and tamper-resistant record of sensor-generated data, improving traceability and reducing information disputes among suppliers, transporters, and distributors. This need for reliable shipment records supports demand for integrated blockchain and IoT solutions across logistics networks. For example, pharmaceutical distributors can combine temperature sensors with blockchain records to verify that medicines remain within required storage conditions during transportation. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Blockchain IoT

Drivers Market Impact Growing Need for Secure Industrial IoT Operations Industrial facilities use connected sensors and machines to monitor production, equipment performance, and operational conditions. Blockchain provides tamper-resistant records of machine activity and data exchanges, helping manufacturers improve the reliability of connected operations. This creates demand for blockchain-based IoT platforms across factories, processing plants, and industrial automation systems. Expansion of Connected Supply Chain Networks Manufacturers and logistics providers rely on IoT sensors to track goods, monitor storage conditions, and record shipment movements. Blockchain supports reliable sharing of sensor-generated information among suppliers, transporters, and distributors, improving shipment traceability and reducing disputes. This encourages adoption of integrated blockchain and IoT solutions across complex supply chains. Rising Security Risks in Connected Infrastructure Connected devices across utilities, transportation, and industrial networks create multiple points of exposure to unauthorized access and data manipulation. Blockchain-based transaction validation and distributed recordkeeping help strengthen the integrity of device communications and operational records. These capabilities support demand from organizations seeking more resilient IoT infrastructure. Need for Reliable Machine-to-Machine Transactions Connected devices increasingly exchange information and trigger operational activities without direct human involvement. Blockchain-based smart contracts can support verifiable transactions and predefined payment or service conditions between machines. This creates opportunities for solutions used in connected energy systems, automated logistics, and industrial equipment networks. Expansion of Smart Energy and Distributed Infrastructure Smart grids, connected meters, and distributed energy resources require reliable coordination among multiple devices and operators. Blockchain can provide transparent records of energy transactions and support automated coordination between connected systems. This creates demand for blockchain-enabled IoT platforms in peer-to-peer energy trading, grid management, and distributed infrastructure applications.

01

Scalability and Transaction Processing Limitations

Scalability and transaction processing limitations create performance challenges for blockchain-based IoT networks handling large volumes of device-generated data. High transaction volumes can increase processing time, network congestion, and operational delays, affecting applications that require real-time data exchange. These limitations can restrict large-scale deployments, reduce system efficiency, and slow adoption across data-intensive IoT applications.

02

High Implementation and Integration Costs

High implementation and integration costs create financial barriers for organizations adopting blockchain-based IoT solutions. Investments in blockchain infrastructure, connected devices, software development, system upgrades, and integration with existing platforms increase deployment expenses. These costs can discourage smaller businesses from adopting the technology, limit implementation across cost-sensitive industries, and restrict overall market growth.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Blockchain IoT

Restraints Market Impact High Implementation and Integration Costs Blockchain-based IoT solutions require investment in connected devices, blockchain infrastructure, software development, and system integration. These expenses can discourage small and medium-sized enterprises from adopting the technology and limit large-scale deployment. Scalability and Transaction Processing Limitations Blockchain networks can face limitations in transaction speed, processing capacity, and network performance as the number of connected devices grows. These constraints can affect real-time data exchange and restrict adoption in applications that require high transaction volumes. Complexity of Integration with Existing IoT Infrastructure Integrating blockchain platforms with legacy IoT devices, communication protocols, and enterprise systems can require substantial technical modifications. Compatibility challenges can increase deployment time and costs, slowing adoption across industries. High Energy and Computing Requirements Certain blockchain networks require considerable computing resources and energy to validate transactions and maintain network operations. These requirements can increase operational expenses and create efficiency concerns for large-scale IoT deployments. Lack of Standardization and Regulatory Clarity Differences in blockchain protocols, interoperability standards, and regulatory requirements create uncertainty for businesses. The absence of consistent technical and compliance frameworks can complicate implementation, limit cross-platform compatibility, and delay investment decisions.

01

Blockchain IoT Platform Integration and Consulting Services

Manufacturers, logistics companies, utilities, smart city developers, and industrial technology providers can benefit from integrating blockchain platforms with their existing IoT infrastructure. Market players can generate revenue through system integration, platform customization, technical consulting, and ongoing maintenance contracts, with companies such as IBM, Accenture, and Siemens offering related blockchain and IoT integration capabilities.

02

Smart Contract Development and Deployment for IoT Applications

Industrial operators, supply chain companies, energy providers, and connected device manufacturers can use smart contracts to automate equipment transactions, service agreements, and usage-based payments. Technology providers can create additional revenue through custom contract development, deployment, security audits, and recurring support services, with companies such as ConsenSys and Chainlink Labs offering relevant smart contract development and infrastructure solutions.

Blockchain IoT Market Segmental AnalysisBy Offering

The software segment held the largest share of the blockchain IoT market at 46%, driven by growing demand for blockchain-based platforms, smart contract integration, secure data management, and solutions that enable seamless connectivity across IoT networks.

The software segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 46.3%, supported by increasing adoption of decentralized applications, rising demand for automated transactions, and the need for secure and scalable IoT data management solutions.

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By Application

Data security accounted for the largest market share at 34%, driven by increasing concerns over cyber threats, unauthorized access, and data tampering across connected devices, along with the need for secure and transparent IoT ecosystems.

Asset tracking and management is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 46.8%, supported by increasing adoption of real-time asset monitoring, transparent supply chain operations, and blockchain-enabled tracking solutions that improve traceability and operational efficiency.

By End User

The manufacturing segment held the largest share of the blockchain IoT market at 20%, driven by growing adoption of industrial IoT, demand for transparent production processes, and the need for secure equipment monitoring and supply chain management.

The smart city segment is projected to record the highest CAGR of 47.3%, supported by increasing investments in connected urban infrastructure, smart utilities, intelligent transportation systems, and blockchain-enabled platforms for secure data exchange across city networks.

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Blockchain IoT Market Regional Analysis North America Blockchain IoT Market

The North America blockchain IoT market accounted for the largest regional share of 38% in 2025.

U.S. Blockchain IoT MarketThe U.S. Blockchain IoT Market could benefit from stronger cybersecurity requirements for connected devices, as a 2025 White House executive order directs federal agencies to establish requirements by January 4, 2027, for consumer IoT products supplied to the federal government to carry the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark, encouraging more secure and verifiable connected-device ecosystems Blockchain IoT Market

The Canada Blockchain IoT Market could benefit from expanding digital connectivity, as Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada targets 98% of Canadian households with access to broadband speeds of at least 50/10 Mbps by 2026 and 100% by 2030, supporting wider deployment of connected devices and blockchain-enabled data-sharing applications across industrial and infrastructure networks.

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Asia Pacific Blockchain IoT Market

The Asia Pacific blockchain IoT market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48.7% during the forecast period 2026–2034, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

Japan Blockchain IoT Market

Japan's blockchain IoT market could benefit from the government's digital supply-chain and trusted-data initiatives, as METI targets ¥10 trillion in annual transactions through digital supply-chain and value-chain data-linkage infrastructure by FY2030, alongside plans to establish an IoT device certification system by 2030 and promote blockchain-based data sharing.

China Blockchain IoT Market

China's blockchain IoT market could benefit from rapid expansion of connected infrastructure, as the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology targets more than 10 billion IoT terminal connections and a core IoT industry value exceeding ¥3.5 trillion by 2028, while also aiming for over 450 industrial internet platforms and more than 120 million connected industrial devices by 2028.

India Blockchain IoT Market

India's blockchain IoT market could benefit from expanding digital connectivity and data infrastructure, as the government expects 5G users to increase to 1 billion by 2030 and projects data-centre capacity to expand four to five times by 2030, supporting broader deployment of connected devices and data-intensive applications.

Europe Blockchain IoT Market

The Europe blockchain IoT market accounted for the regional share of 26% in 2025.

U.K. Blockchain IoT Market

The U.K. blockchain IoT market could benefit from stronger digital connectivity and secure data-sharing infrastructure, as the government's Digital Standards Strategy 2026–2030 prioritises advanced connectivity and cybersecurity, while its 2030 sector-plan targets include establishing more than 25 advanced-connectivity businesses and delivering over 100 new products and services.

Germany Blockchain IoT Market

Germany's blockchain IoT market could benefit from increased industrial digitalisation, as the country's Digital Decade roadmap includes 50 measures backed by €102.1 billion to advance digital transformation, while the EU's 2030 connectivity targets include 5G coverage across all populated areas and at least 10,000 secure, climate-neutral edge nodes, supporting connected industrial systems and decentralised data applications.

Competitive landscape

The blockchain IoT market is highly fragmented, with participation from established technology companies, blockchain platform providers, IoT solution developers, telecommunications companies, cloud service providers, and specialized cybersecurity firms. The leading players in the blockchain IoT market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Amazon, Inc., and Cisco Systems, with these five companies estimated to collectively account for approximately 50–60% of the global blockchain IoT market market share, although their exact combined share is not independently verified.

Established players primarily compete on platform scalability, network security, interoperability, data management capabilities, integration with existing IoT infrastructure, transaction efficiency, enterprise partnerships, and global service capabilities. Emerging players generally compete through innovative decentralized applications, lightweight blockchain solutions, cost-effective deployment models, specialized industry applications, improved device connectivity, flexible architectures, and solutions focused on data transparency and secure device-to-device communication within the blockchain IoT market ecosystem.

Hardware Software Infrastructure Providers

Smart Contracts Data Security Data communication/sharing Asset tracking and management

Energy and utility Transportation and Logistics Manufacturing Building management Healthcare Retail Wearable and mobile devices Smart city

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Blockchain IoT Market IBM Corporation (the U.S. Microsoft Corporation (the U.S.) Intel Corporation (the U.S.) Amazon, Inc. (the U.S. Cisco Systems (the U.S.) Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland) The Linux Foundation (the U.S.) R3 (the U.S.) Filament (the U.S.) KrypC (India)Key Industry Developments September 2025 Amazon Web Services (AWS) enhanced its IoT and distributed computing solutions through continued development of cloud-based connected device services. The company focused on enabling secure device connectivity, data management, and enterprise automation solutions that support blockchain-enabled IoT applications. August 2025 Microsoft expanded its Azure-based IoT ecosystem by enhancing cloud, edge computing, and distributed data management capabilities. The company continued supporting enterprise applications that combine connected devices with secure data processing and decentralized technology frameworks. July 2025 Siemens strengthened its industrial IoT and blockchain capabilities through continued advancements in digital enterprise solutions. The company focused on integrating secure data-sharing technologies with industrial connectivity platforms to support trusted communication between machines, systems, and stakeholders. June 2025 IBM expanded its blockchain and IoT integration initiatives through continued development of enterprise-grade digital infrastructure solutions. The company focused on combining distributed ledger technology with connected device ecosystems to improve data transparency, security, and automation across industries such as supply chain, manufacturing, and asset management ScopeSegmentation By Offering 3By Application 4By End-User 8Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 8Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5IBM Corporation (the U.S.) · Microsoft Corporation (the U.S.) · Intel Corporation (the U.S.) · Amazon, Inc. (the U.S.) · Cisco Systems (the U.S.)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The blockchain iot market size is valued at USD 411.09 Million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 621.39 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 38% in 2025. The leading companies in this market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Amazon, Inc.. The blockchain iot market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.