MENAFN - Costa Rica News) When dual U.S.-Costa Rican citizenwas diagnosed with-with approximately 23 tumors spread across his brain and body-he had private health insurance, family support in both countries, and the financial means to seek treatment at premier U.S. institutions such as MD Anderson or the Mayo Clinic.

Instead, he chose Costa Rica cancer care at Hospital Metropolitano's Cancer and Hematology Center, which is marking its 10th anniversary after treating more than 12,500 patients.

Working closely with his physician, Dr. Andrés Víquez, Langston evaluated his options and quickly determined that the advanced treatment he required was available locally.“Together with him, we made the decision very quickly that the kind of treatment I needed existed right here in Costa Rica,” Langston recalled. Looking back, he credits that rapid response for his recovery:“The truth is, I think I'm here today because they acted so fast.”

Langston's ordeal began during Holy Week in 2025 while traveling, when he suddenly developed severe fatigue, balance issues, and difficulty walking. Upon contacting Dr. Víquez, he underwent urgent blood work and a brain CT scan that revealed multiple cerebral tumors within days.

Additional diagnostic testing established the full scope of the illness in roughly 10 days.“When they gave me the news that it was cancer, that it was melanoma, that it was stage 4, that it was quite serious-I think at that point I had about 11 tumor in my brain and about 12 in my body. A million things run through your mind,” he explained.

Because melanoma originates in pigment-producing cells and had already metastasized to distant organs-including 11 brain lesions-his case demanded immediate, multi-specialty coordination.

Coordinated Costa Rica Cancer Care Under One Roof

Over the course of his treatment, Langston consulted 16 different specialists, endured roughly 12 weeks of cumulative hospitalization-including intensive care-and required follow-up care at home. Throughout that process, he said having a single, integrated team made all the difference.



Centralized logistics: The center scheduled appointments, diagnostic tests, and specialist consultations automatically.

Insurance handling: Administrative staff managed insurance authorizations and paperwork directly. Direct communication: Langston maintained direct contact with his care team to resolve urgent medical needs as they arose.

“The key to my entire process was having a team in one single place that oversaw absolutely everything,” Langston said.“I didn't have to worry much about scheduling appointments, looking for specialists, or processing insurance claims. I didn't have to do anything. They handled everything here.”

Inside a Decade of Multidisciplinary Oncology

That seamless navigation reflects the core model built by Hospital Metropolitano's Cancer and Hematology Center over the past decade. Today, the facility brings together more than 55 specialists across medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation therapy, hematology, palliative care, psycho-oncology, physical therapy, and pain management.

Andrés Wiernik, medical director of Grupo Montecristo's Health Division, noted that consolidating over 50 cancer specialists under one coordinated network has been the center's defining milestone. Every week, 15 to 20 specialists convene in multidisciplinary Tumor Boards

Key milestones from the center's first 10 years include:



12,500+ patients treated across breast, colon, gastric, pancreatic, testicular, skin, and hematologic cancers.

Over 1,000 new cancer cases managed in 2025 alone, including roughly 300 breast cancer and more than 250 colon cancer diagnoses.

More than 25 clinical oncology studies conducted through the hospital's research institute since 2020. International certification for patient-centered oncology standards from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Early Detection, Accessibility, and Human-Centered Care

Despite these advances, Wiernik emphasized that late-stage diagnosis remains a major challenge across Costa Rica-pointing to national data showing roughly 20% of breast cancer cases are still detected at very advanced stages. Early detection not only improves survival odds, he noted, but also lowers treatment complexity and financial strain.

That philosophy is deeply personal for Francis Durman, CEO of Grupo Montecristo and a cancer survivor himself who was once given a 30% chance of survival. His experience shaped the group's commitment to pairing clinical rigor with empathy and accessible private pricing options-including MediSmart memberships, Montecrédito financing, and private insurance partnerships.

Equally central is emotional support. Wiernik stressed that fear, sadness, and anxiety are natural reactions to a cancer diagnosis, making psychological counseling, symptom relief, and palliative care indispensable parts of treatment.

For Langston, choosing to stay in Costa Rica proved decisive.“I can't imagine having been treated outside Costa Rica-in the States or anywhere else,” he said.

The post Diagnosed With 23 Tumors, He Could Have Treated in the U.S.-Instead, He Chose Costa Rica Cancer Care appeared first on The Costa Rica News.