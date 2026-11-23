Sneako, whose real name is Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, said during a livestream that he was questioned for approximately three hours at Abu Dhabi airport and another five hours after arriving in New York. He said authorities confiscated his mobile phone and other electronic devices, which were still being examined nearly 48 hours later.

The streamer said he had not received his phone back and described difficulties managing everyday activities without it, including ordering food and arranging transportation after returning home.

The questioning followed a controversial visit to Afghanistan, where Sneako spent several days filming and livestreaming meetings with Taliban officials, including Anas Haqqani, a senior figure associated with the Haqqani Network.

His visit was part of a two-week tour of Central Asian countries. However, his stay in Afghanistan ended earlier than planned, amid growing criticism of his interactions with Taliban representatives and his portrayal of conditions in the country.

US right-wing activist Laura Loomer had called on American authorities to investigate Sneako before his return. On November 21, she said she had reported the streamer and the founders of the livestreaming platform Kick to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Loomer alleged that Sneako's activities in Afghanistan amounted to support for the Haqqani Network, which is designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States. She also urged US officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel, to take action against him.

After Sneako returned to the United States, Loomer claimed that his electronic devices were in the possession of HSI and the FBI. However, neither agency has publicly confirmed her allegations or announced an investigation into the streamer.

The streamer also faced widespread criticism over videos in which he challenged reports about restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan. During a visit to a primary school for girls, he described accounts of restrictions on girls' education as Western propaganda.

However, Taliban authorities have barred girls from attending secondary schools beyond grade six and have prevented women from accessing universities, restrictions that have drawn international condemnation.

Another controversial moment involved a conversation with a Taliban member who offered to help Sneako find an Afghan wife. The exchange prompted criticism from former Afghan lawmaker Fawzia Koofi and women's rights activist Nilofar Ayubi, who described the remarks as disrespectful to Afghanistan women's dignity.

Sneako has defended his visit, saying he travelled to document Afghanistan and speak with local people without receiving payment from anyone.

As of November 23, US federal authorities had issued no public statement confirming the circumstances of the questioning, the seizure of the devices or whether a formal investigation had been opened.