MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SEOUL, Nov 23 (NNN-Yonhap) -- South Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan on Monday requested that Qatar give priority to supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) to South Korea once Qatari LNG production and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz return to normal, the ministry said.

Yonhap News Agency reported that during a meeting with Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida al-Kaabi in Seoul, Kim stressed that Qatar was a key partner for South Korea in the LNG sector and that bilateral cooperation was crucial to ensuring a stable energy supply, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

He asked Qatar to prioritise South Korea in LNG supplies once conditions returned to normal.

Qatar, which was the world's second-largest LNG exporter after the United States prior to the outbreak of the US-Iran war in late February, declared force majeure and suspended LNG supplies in March after its Ras Laffan facility, the world's largest LNG export terminal, was damaged by missile attacks.

Consequently, South Korea's imports of Qatari LNG totalled 1.7 million tonnes from January to September this year, ranking sixth among importing countries.

Asia's fourth-largest economy imported nearly seven million tonnes of Qatari LNG last year.

The two ministers also discussed ways to expand cooperation in the energy plant and shipbuilding sectors.

Kim asked the Qatari side to support Korean companies seeking new projects, citing the contributions of Korean plant builders and shipbuilders to Qatar's industry and economy.

Over the five years through 2025, South Korean engineering companies secured a combined US$11 billion worth of plant-building projects in Qatar, while Korean shipbuilders won orders to build 98 vessels for Qatar between 2022 and 2024.

The ministry said it planned to continue operating high-level consultation channels between South Korea and Qatar to ensure bilateral cooperation produced tangible results.

--NNN-YONHAP