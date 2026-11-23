MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The investment reflects growing demand for whey alternatives and confidence in the founding team's ability to build and distribute a consumer brand









DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karnika E. Yashwant also known as Mr. KEY, a serial entrepreneur and investor with interests spanning emerging technologies including longevity, space, quantum computing and robotics, has invested in UK-based protein brand nowhey as part of its pre-seed round. The investment amount has not been disclosed.









Founded by Luis Evitt and Jesse Bate, nowhey is taking a different approach to protein supplements. The company started with clear protein water made from peas, rather than the usual milk-based shakes, and has since added pea protein powder to its range.

Karnika E. Yashwant believes protein is becoming a much bigger market than it was a few years ago. More people are trying to get enough protein into their diets, but whey is not for everyone. Some can't tolerate it, while others simply don't like it. He sees a market for brands that can solve these problems without making protein consumption more complicated.

For Karnika E. Yashwant, the idea made sense for a more personal reason too.

"I'm a big whey protein guy myself, and I don't see myself switching to pea protein. But my father needed an alternative to whey, so we tried nowhey. He liked it. It tasted good, it was easy to drink, and that was enough for me to see why there could be a much bigger market for something like this," said Mr. KEY

While the product and market timing were important, Karnika E. Yashwant says the founders were the deciding factor behind the investment.

"Protein is a fast-growing market and there will be a lot of demand, but that's only one part of it. What I liked about Luis and Jesse is that they are both very energetic founders who understand marketing. They know how to get a product in front of people. You can build a great product, but if you don't know how to sell it, you have a problem. I think these two have a very good shot at building something much bigger."

The company is entering a market where consumers are increasingly looking beyond traditional protein supplements. Dairy intolerance, dietary preferences and the demand for more convenient ways to consume protein are creating opportunities for alternative products.

For Karnika E. Yashwant, this also fits into a larger investment philosophy of backing founders who understand their customers and have the ability to grow a business beyond its initial product.

"At the pre-seed stage, you are investing in the people as much as the business. Markets change, products evolve, and there will always be challenges. You need founders who can figure things out, sell their vision and keep moving. That's what I saw in this team."

Other investors in nowhey include David Hopkinson, CEO of Newcastle United FC, and Avneesh Chhabra, the entrepreneur behind Baby Saffron. Hopkinson previously held senior commercial roles at Real Madrid and Madison Square Garden Sports, while Chhabra brings experience in building and distributing consumer products through his family's longstanding saffron business.

With its clear protein water and newly launched pea protein powder, nowhey is building a wider range of products for consumers who want to meet their protein requirements without relying on whey.

About nowhey

nowhey is a UK-based plant protein brand founded by Luis Evitt and Jesse Bate. Its products include clear pea protein water and pea protein powder, developed for consumers seeking convenient, plant-based alternatives to traditional protein supplements.

Website:

About Karnika E. Yashwant

Karnika E. Yashwant, also known as Mr. KEY, is a serial entrepreneur and investor with interests across emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, longevity, robotics, quantum computing and space. His investment approach focuses on founders, market demand and the ability to build and distribute products at scale.

Website:

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