

Orange NetCo, a fully owned subsidiary of Orange Belgium, aims to extend Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) coverage to at least two-thirds of its Hybrid Fiber Coaxial (HFC) footprint in Brussels and Wallonia by 2040, while continuing to modernise its HFC network.



In the near term, Orange NetCo will expand its fiber footprint in Brussels and launch deployments in the Liège region.

BNP Paribas Group has committed up to € 800 million to support this ambition, subject to final documentation.



Accelerating FTTP deployment in Brussels and Wallonia

Orange NetCo is accelerating the deployment of Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) in Brussels and Wallonia. Its ambition is to bring FTTP to at least two-thirds of its Hybrid Fiber Coaxial (HFC) network footprint in Brussels and Wallonia by 2040, through a combination of own fiber rollout and potential access to third party networks. In the near term, Orange NetCo intends to expand its fiber footprint in Brussels and initiate deployments in the Liège region.

This deployment will leverage Orange's latest fiber network innovation, the Harry Patcher robot. Installed in street cabinets, the robot can remotely connect customers, identify fiber cuts and verify connections, reducing the need for field interventions while improving network reliability and contributing to a smarter, more sustainable fiber network.

This initiative marks an important step in Orange's long-term strategy to expand the availability of high-speed fiber connectivity across the country, while continuing to modernise its HFC network to deliver greater performance, efficiency and resilience.

A financing partnership to support the roll-out

Orange NetCo has received a commitment from BNP Paribas Group for a proposed financing partnership to support the funding of its FTTP deployment in Brussels and Wallonia.

Under the proposed structure, BNP Paribas Group would fund and own the fiber infrastructure, while Orange NetCo would operate it under a long-term right of use over a period of 15 years, together with the option for Orange NetCo at the end of the term to either purchase or extend the use. The commitment provides for a financing envelope of up to € 800 million, to be deployed progressively over time in line with Orange NetCo's fiber rollout.

This is subject to the execution of the final documentation expected in the first quarter of 2027.

Stéphane Le Goff, Chief Executive Officer of Orange NetCo: " Accelerating fiber deployment is central to our long-term ambition for Brussels and Wallonia. We aim to extend FTTP coverage to at least two-thirds of our HFC footprint by 2040, while continuing to modernise our HFC network across the rest of our footprint. The proposed financing gives us additional flexibility to deliver this ambition at scale.”

About Orange NetCo

Orange NetCo is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Orange Belgium, responsible for the development and operation of fixed access networks (fiber and Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial) and for the wholesale commercialization of access to these networks for telecommunications operators. As part of its mission, Orange NetCo oversees the financing and deployment of the fiber access network.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).



For further information, visit our website or access us on your mobile: corporate.orange.be,

Orange and any other Orange products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks owned by Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited

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