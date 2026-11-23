(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aktsiaselts Infortar acquired its own shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange during the period of 16 November – 20 November 2026 as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (pcs) Weighted average price per day (EUR) 16.11.2026 209 66,8335 17.11.2026 187 67,0000 18.11.2026 191 66,8796 19.11.2026 184 66,8239 20.11.2026 183 67,0000





Aktsiaselts Infortar is acquiring its own shares based on the stock exchange announcement published on 21 October 2026. The share buyback programme is managed by SEB Pank AS, which will buy back shares on behalf of Aktsiaselts Infortar.

Summary data (daily volume and weighted average prices) will be disclosed no later than on the seventh trading day following the transaction and be made available to the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority, via the Nasdaq Tallinn system, and on Aktsiaselts Infortar ́s investor website.

Further detailed information on the transactions is attached.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.38% shareholding in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 143,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, and other areas. A total of 141 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 3 associates and 2 subsidiaries of associates. Excluding associates, Infortar employs 6203 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: ...



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