MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Gold prices recovered in Dubai on Monday, rising more than Dh8 per gram at the market open on the first trading day of the week as the precious metal rose above $3,600 an ounce.

The 24K gold price in Dubai jumped Dh8.25 to Dh434.75 per gram, while 22K rose above Dh400 to trade at Dh402.5 per gram, rising Dh7.5. Among the other variants of the yellow metal, 21K, 18K and 14K rose to Dh386, Dh330.75 and Dh258 per gram, respectively.

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The precious metal has lost substantially so far this year, especially over the past few sessions.

Spot gold was up 1.9 per cent to $3,606, while silver rose 1 per cent to $42.18.

Despite a modest rebound in early trading on Monday, Dilin Wu, research strategist at Pepperstone, suggested that investors still need to be cautious about calling a bottom in gold.

“The underlying pressure is clear: the October FOMC minutes were about as hawkish as they get, a 25bp hike in December is largely priced in, and the US dollar is sitting at a 19-month high. That's a brutal combination for non-yielding gold. As long as the dollar remains strong and real yields elevated, gold could struggle to mount a sustainable recovery. We also cannot rule out further forced liquidation if volatility in equity markets persists,” she added.

That said, falling oil prices and continued central-bank buying are providing some underlying support.

“This week, the focus will be on the second estimate of US Q3 GDP and October core PCE inflation. If growth proves resilient while inflation remains sticky, rate-hike expectations could build again, pushing the dollar and yields higher and putting further pressure on gold. Conversely, a marked slowdown in growth alongside contained inflation could offer gold some relief as concerns over the economic outlook gain traction,” added Wu.

The key level to watch is $3,500, she added.“Holding above this psychological threshold could provide a base for stabilisation, but a sustained break below it would open the door to another leg lower. On the upside, I would want to see gold reclaim the $3,700 area before becoming more confident that the correction is losing momentum,” said the research strategist at Pepperstone.

UAE gold prices today: Dubai rates rebound after nearly 3% plunge Dubai gold prices shed Dh3.75 on Thursday as investors remain wary of rate hikes Dubai gold prices rebound after losing over Dh20 per gram in October

ALSO READ