Fight For Life Club

Circle of Life

Transplante y Vida

Circle of Life links a public hospital, allied foundations and a six-week control cycle to build living-donor liver transplant capacity for children.

- José Manuel Cadena Ortiz de Montellano, President, F4LCMEXICO CITY, MEXICO, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fight For Life Club Foundation (F4LC), a U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity, today reported on the Circle of Life program, a structure that builds pediatric living-donor liver transplant capacity inside a Mexican public hospital. According to national data cited by F4LC, the Instituto Nacional de Pediatría (INP) performed five of the 14 pediatric living-donor liver transplants recorded in Mexico in 2025. F4LC states that the transplants performed by INP are part of the Circle of Life program.Why Deceased Donors Do Not Meet Children's NeedsAccording to data from Mexico's National Transplant Center (CENATRA) cited in the Foundation's magazine, only 278 livers from deceased donors under 18 were recovered in Mexico between 2014 and 2024. Of those, 107 (38.5%) went to children, and 148 children died waiting. At the close of 2025, 190 patients were on the national liver waiting list, 48 of them aged 0 to 19. For a child, a living donor who gives part of the liver can provide a graft without waiting for a deceased donor.What Peer-Reviewed Evidence ShowsA 2021 systematic review and meta-analysis in Transplantation Direct compared 1,622 pediatric living-donor recipients with 6,326 deceased-donor recipients across four continents and reported better patient survival with living donors at one, three and five years (one-year hazard ratio 0.58, 95% confidence interval 0.47 to 0.73). A 2025 cohort study of 474 children listed at one Canadian center in Liver Transplantation associated having a potential living donor with a 72% lower risk of death (adjusted hazard ratio 0.28, 95% confidence interval 0.12 to 0.64). Both studies were conducted outside Mexico, and F4LC does not project those results onto individual patients. The Foundation also cites published donor-safety data summarized in its magazine, which report donor mortality of 0.2% to 1%.What Has Been Built in MexicoF4LC reported that the pediatric living-donor liver transplants performed by INP, including two in one week in February 2025 and three in three months by May 2025, are part of the Circle of Life program. The Foundation states that it has supported more than six children with liver transplants or major liver surgeries and raised MXN 1.5 million in a single campaign. F4LC describes its role as facilitating international collaboration and medical training to develop long-term transplant capacity in public hospitals.Under Collaboration Agreement C/C/16/73/2024, signed on October 4, 2024, in Mexico City after collaboration that began in 2022, INP provides the infrastructure, the medical team and all surgical decisions. F4LC provides supplies, equipment, recommended specialists and funding.How the Program Is ControlledThe Circle of Life program runs on a six-week cycle with four verification gates: social work confirmation within three business days, transplant committee approval within three days, a surgery date set by INP once the child is stable, and verification of supplies and valid consents. Payments go directly to suppliers against CFDI tax invoices, and no cash is delivered to families. Donors do not choose patients.PartnersTrasplante y Vida I.A.P., a Mexico City private assistance institution founded in 1985, participates as an allied foundation. It lists registration with the Junta de Asistencia Privada and a Cemefi transparency analysis. The Society of Pediatric Liver Transplantation (SPLIT), a 501(c)(3) organization and an official section of The Transplantation Society, participates as an allied organization. Dr. Rodríguez-Dávalos, president of SPLIT, also serves as a board member and lead surgeon of F4LC without a fee. Both roles are stated for identification only.José Manuel Cadena Ortiz de Montellano, founder and President of F4LC and a liver transplant recipient, stated: "The goal is a Mexican hospital that can perform these transplants for its own children, with partners that can be named and funds that can be traced to an invoice."Additional InformationF4LC reported a goal of MXN 1,000,000 for four additional children in evaluation or preparation through the Circle of Life Fund. Institutional partners can request program documentation through the contact listed with this release. The program magazine is at , CENATRA publishes national figures at , and contributions are received by F4LC at and are tax-deductible in the United States under IRC Section 170 (EIN 87-3179655).About F4LCFight For Life Club Foundation is the operating name of Fight 4 Life Inc, a Delaware nonprofit corporation recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) public charity. Its mission is to expand access to pediatric liver transplantation in Mexico. More information is at .Issued solely by F4LC. Donations are received only by F4LC. INP, SPLIT, Trasplante y Vida I.A.P. and the Government of Mexico do not solicit or receive funds through this release, and the description of partners does not constitute an endorsement of any fundraising activity.

Manuel Cadena

Fight 4 Life Inc

+1 817-239-4208

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Fight For Life Club Reports Pediatric Living-Donor Transplant Capacity in Mexico News Provided By Fight 4 Life Inc November 23, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, Science



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