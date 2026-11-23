A remodeled kitchen in a Poway home featured by Dominic Jabro of Shopping SD Houses, who pairs luxury and commercial real estate with contracting at dominicjabro.

Shopping SD Houses supports luxury homeowners, commercial property clients, and owners renovating before listing or after closing across San Diego County.

- Dominic Jabro, Shopping SD HousesSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dominic Jabro, a licensed California real estate agent (DRE #02135294) doing business as Shopping SD Houses, is highlighting a combined approach for San Diego County property owners: luxury residential sales, commercial property representation, and contracting services for clients who want to renovate before they list or after they close.Many owners treat the sale, the purchase, and the renovation as three separate projects with three separate teams. Jabro's goal is to bring those conversations together earlier, so that pricing, preparation, and improvement decisions are made with the full picture in view.Luxury Residential Experience Across San Diego CountyJabro has been licensed since 2019 and has worked with luxury estates, foreclosures, VA buyers, first time buyers, and commercial properties throughout San Diego County. For luxury sellers, that background shapes how a home is prepared and presented, from the condition of the kitchen and baths to the photography and the timing of the launch.He also serves as second in command on a five agent team. As a team, that group closes more than 700 transactions a year with an average of about 13 days on market. Jabro says the team's volume gives him a practical view of how buyers respond to condition, presentation, and pricing across many kinds of properties.Commercial Property RepresentationAlongside residential work, Shopping SD Houses represents clients with commercial property needs, including retail spaces for lease or sale. Commercial owners and investors often face different questions than homeowners, such as tenant use, layout, and how a space fits a buyer's business plan. Jabro works with these clients to understand their goals before recommending a path to market.Contracting Before Listing or After ClosingContracting is the piece that ties the services together. Sellers who want to update a property before it goes on the market can plan those improvements with the same professional who will later price and market the home. Buyers who close on a property that needs work can move into a renovation plan without starting the search for help from scratch.A recently remodeled Poway home that Jabro featured on his Instagram shows the kind of updates owners often consider, including a brand new, fully remodeled kitchen and new flooring throughout. Updates like these can change how a home photographs and how buyers perceive it, although every property and every market is different, and results are never guaranteed."Whether a client owns a luxury home, a commercial space, or a property that needs a refresh, my job is to help them make smart decisions about preparation and timing," said Dominic Jabro of Shopping SD Houses. "Having sales and contracting under one roof keeps everyone on the same page."Jabro encourages owners who are weighing a sale, a purchase, or a renovation in the coming year to start the conversation early, so that budgets, timelines, and goals can be set before decisions become urgent.Homeowners, buyers, and investors can reach Dominic Jabro at (858) 683-9626 or..., or learn more at dominicjabro.About Shopping SD HousesShopping SD Houses is the real estate brand of Dominic Jabro, a licensed California real estate agent serving San Diego County and Irvine. Services include residential and luxury home sales, commercial property, short term rental sales and management, and contracting.

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Dominic Jabro Pairs Luxury and Commercial Sales With Contracting in San Diego News Provided By Shoppingsdhouses November 23, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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