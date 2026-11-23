Eric HZ performs“Encounter” live in public for the first time at the Golden Angel Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on November 10, 2026.

Production credits for Eric HZ's“Encounter” include Zhonghao Zhang (arrangement and production), Xianhua Zhang (mixing), Xiaodong Xu (electric guitar), Chris Gehringer (mastering), Christian TJ (art direction) and Lubing Xie (audiovisual engineering).

Thomas Wu, Mia Zhang, Derek Li, Isabella Ruoxi Hu, Bella Grace Xie and Sharon Zheng, six young artists from Dallas Contemporary Music Academy, sang backing vocals at the live debut of Eric HZ's“Encounter.”

After performing“Child” in 2025, the singer-songwriter joins an international music team for the first public live performance of“Encounter.”

- Eric HZ (Hechen Zhao)LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 22nd Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American Television Festival will hold their opening ceremony and Golden Angel Awards on November 10 at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Singer-songwriter and music producer Eric HZ (Hechen Zhao) has been invited to give the first public live performance of his original song“Encounter” (《遇见》), a reflection on love, on what we spend our lives searching for, and on what it means to find a place to belong.Eric HZ returns by invitation after performing his original song“Child” (《孩子》) at the festivals' 21st edition in 2025, where he was honored for his outstanding contributions to international arts and culture. Written from different perspectives, the two songs explore love, life and belonging. Together, they trace a year of growth in his life and in his work as a songwriter.From“Child” to“Encounter,” a Musical Conversation Across a YearSince its beginnings in 2004, the festival has brought Chinese and American film and television professionals together through screenings and industry exchanges, fostering cultural ties and collaboration. This year's events will run from November 10 to 30 under the theme“A Bridge of Screens, A World of Dreams” (银幕为桥,光影四海). The program includes the awards ceremony, industry gatherings and screenings. Film captures life in images. Music conveys feeling through melody. Each offers an audience a way into the lives of people from another culture.At the 2025 Golden Angel Awards, Eric HZ performed“Child,” a tender, intimate meditation on love, growing up and the value of a life. As he prepared to return, he reflected on what the intervening year had meant to him.“Last year, I stood on the stage of the Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American Television Festival and sang my song 'Child.' Looking back, I was that child, too. I felt seen, understood, respected and gently held. I'm grateful to both festivals and to the mentors and friends who have given me their love and placed their trust in me along the way.”“This year, I'm coming back with a new song, 'Encounter,' and with everything I've learned, lived through and had time to reflect on. There's something of a homecoming in stepping onto that stage again. I also feel a responsibility to show the people who believed in me how I've grown over the past year. What life has taught me, and what I've learned from the people I've met, is what I want to sing for you with all my heart.”The two performances also trace a change in how he understands love. Having felt and learned to cherish the love others have shown him, he now feels moved to extend it to others.“This song holds something I've come to understand more deeply about love over the past year. I want to live with gratitude, cherish the love I receive and draw on it to love more people in turn. To love and to be loved is what gives our lives meaning.”“I hope what I bring back to this stage honors the trust you've placed in me. And I hope this song keeps bringing people the warmth and encouragement that love can give. Last year, I was the child in 'Child,' held by love. This year, with a grateful heart, I hope to sing that love into every encounter.”“Encounter” and the Lifelong Search for Love and BelongingIn“Encounter,” Eric HZ continues to write from lived experience, turning his attention to the ways people come to understand one another, keep one another company and find a sense of belonging. He described the idea at the heart of the song in these words.“'Encounter' is a song about life, about love, about searching and finding a place to call home. There are so many of us in this world, and sooner or later we all meet with storms. Perhaps what we spend our lives looking for is a love that sees our imperfections and stays with us all the same. When we encounter a love like that, there is light to guide us when we lose our way, and a place to come home to when we've been wandering.”The song embraces the love between family members, the affection between friends, and the understanding and acceptance people offer one another in difficult times. Through its melodies, layers of sound and interwoven voices,“Encounter” seeks to give musical expression to feelings that are difficult to put into words yet recognizable across cultures.Brought Together by Music: The People Behind“Encounter”Having previously collaborated on the original song“Shi Wo Ye Shi Women” (《是我也是我们》,“It's Me, and It's Us”), Eric HZ and songwriter Xu Chonglai have come together again to explore life, love and the feelings that make us human.“I'm especially grateful to Xu Chonglai for writing this song with me after our collaboration on 'Shi Wo Ye Shi Women.' In writing together, we've tried to give voice to our reverence for life, our deep affection for people in all walks of life, and our faith in the power of loving and being loved.”Zhonghao Zhang arranged and produced“Encounter.” Xianhua Zhang mixed the recording, Xiaodong Xu played electric guitar, and Chris Gehringer mastered it. Christian TJ served as art director and Lubing Xie as audiovisual engineer. Six young artists from Dallas Contemporary Music Academy provided backing vocals on“Encounter.” Thomas Wu, Mia Zhang, Derek Li, Isabella Ruoxi Hu, Bella Grace Xie and Sharon Zheng enriched the song's texture and emotional depth with their harmonies. Eric HZ expressed particular gratitude for the wholehearted commitment of the young singers, whose voices, he said, brought the song to life in a way he found especially moving.One passage that stayed with him was a wordless vocal by singer Xu Mingming.“My special thanks to Xu Mingming. There isn't a single word in that passage, just an 'ah,' and yet it seems to hold whole worlds. In that one sound, she sang what I couldn't find a way to express in my own singing. She gave voice to the very love I most wanted people to hear.”Eric HZ also thanked musician Song Yuning for the help, support and encouragement he offered when work on the song was at its most difficult. He recalled being moved to tears the first time he heard an early mix of“Encounter.” Looking back on how the song came together, he said its title had come to mean even more to him.“The more I look back on the making of this song, the more I feel that everything fell into place just as it was meant to. It brought together a group of kindhearted friends who love music. Each person brought their own gifts, sincerity and love to the work, and together we made this song what it is. We were writing about what it means to meet someone, and the encounters we had along the way were so real and so beautiful that they gave the song a deeper meaning.”Written about the experience of meeting, understanding and standing by another person,“Encounter” found an echo of its own story in the friendships among its creators and the support they gave one another.Connecting Cultures Through Music, With Love as a Shared LanguageEric HZ (Hechen Zhao) is a Chinese-language singer-songwriter, music producer, host and actor. He studied at Berklee College of Music and trained under the distinguished soprano Wan Shanhong. He is co-founder and chair of both the Chinese American Federation of arts and culture and the Chinese American Music Festival.In recent years, he has been active in musical and cultural exchange between China and the United States. The music video for his original song“Xun” (《寻》,“The Search”) has drawn more than one million views across online platforms. He performed“Ni Name Hao” (《你那么好》,“You're So Good”) at Hainan Satellite TV's Lunar New Year Gala and was appointed an artistic adviser to China Central Television's Daguo Pinpai (《大国品牌》), a program on major Chinese brands. He has shared the stage with acclaimed actress Liu Xiaoqing. In 2026, he was invited to serve as a host and guest performer at Tan Jing's Musical Journey - A Brilliant Melody at Lincoln Center in New York. That same year, he took part in the Recording Academy's“A Conversation with Leaders in Asian Music,” discussing Asian music's cultural identity and its development internationally. His work in support of cultural and artistic exchange between China and the United States has also received recognition from a member of the U.S. Congress.For Eric HZ, reaching an international audience begins with bringing one's own culture to the world. Through honest artistic expression, he believes, people from different backgrounds can recognize something of their own lives in the experiences of others. Looking ahead to the first public live performance of“Encounter,” he shared his hope for the song.“I've always believed in the power of music. May this song reach you and me, and the countless people beyond us, each living an ordinary and precious life. May we come through the thorns and the storms with light still in our hearts, still able to believe in love.”Eric HZ had never planned a connection between“Child” and“Encounter.” It emerged gradually as his experiences found their way into his songwriting. Returning to the festival stage gives him an occasion to thank the festivals, the mentors and friends who have stood by him, and the musicians who have shared the journey.“I'm grateful for every encounter in life that seems to happen by chance, yet comes to feel so inevitable and so beautiful. I pay tribute to my fellow musicians and cherish the deep friendships that music has brought into my life.”“From 'Child' to 'Encounter,' the story unfolded so naturally, as though some unseen hand had guided it. Behind the scenes, love is the greatest director of all.”

Chris Jin

Chinese-American Federation of Arts and Culture

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Eric HZ - 【遇见 / Encounter】

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Eric HZ Returns to the 22nd Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American Television Festival With 'Encounter' News Provided By Chinese-American Federation of Arts and Culture November 23, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional



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