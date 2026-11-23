General Manager Speech

- Yasin Al Saati, General ManagerBAGHDAD, BAGHDAD, IRAQ, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shimal Al Jazeera Auto-Trading and Commercial Agencies (SAT), Ford's official distributor partner in Iraq, celebrated the official launch of its operations on Wednesday, 18 November, at an event held at the American University of Iraq–Baghdad (AUIB). The event was attended by the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Mission in Iraq, the President of AUIB, as well as leading members of the business community and media representatives. The occasion also featured the first official unveiling in Iraq of the Ford Everest V6, developed for the Middle East.The launch follows SAT's appointment as Ford's official distributor partner in Iraq, effective 1 October 2026, and marks the beginning of a new phase focused on strengthening the brand's presence and enhancing the customer experience. This includes support throughout the ownership journey, from selecting and purchasing the right vehicle to accessing genuine Ford parts, maintenance and ongoing aftersales services. For SAT, the milestone reflects a long-term commitment to the Iraqi market that extends beyond vehicle sales.The new chapter builds on Ford's legacy, which began with the company's founding in 1903, and a relationship with generations of Iraqi customers. The event underscored that Ford's presence in the market is defined not only by the vehicles it offers, but also by the quality of service and the trust it builds with Ford owners over time.In a video message screened at the event, Ravi Ravichandran, President, Ford Middle East and North Africa, congratulated SAT, the Alayyan Group and everyone involved in the launch. He described Iraq as an important market for Ford over many years and reaffirmed the company's long-term commitment to serving customers across the country with quality vehicles, genuine parts and dependable aftersales services.Ravichandran highlighted SAT's strong local expertise and understanding of Iraq's automotive market, noting the partners' shared focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience and building a strong, sustainable Ford presence in the country.Yasin Al Saati, General Manager, SAT, highlighted the company's ambition to build lasting relationships with Ford customers by understanding their needs and delivering on its commitments. He noted that Iraq's climate, from high temperatures and dusty conditions to its mix of city roads, deserts and mountainous terrain, calls for vehicles suited to local driving requirements, whether for families, businesses or adventure.“Our story with you does not end when we hand over the keys; it begins at that moment,” Al Saati said, emphasizing that the customer relationship extends well beyond the point of purchase. He highlighted SAT's investment in service centers that supply genuine Ford parts and are staffed by Ford-trained and certified Iraqi engineers and technicians, alongside a commitment to transparent, dependable maintenance services that give customers peace of mind.Looking ahead, SAT outlined plans to expand its network of showrooms and authorized service centers across Iraq, from the Kurdistan Region to Basra, bringing Ford sales and service closer to customers in different parts of the country. Its vision also includes offering a diverse range of Ford vehicles for everyday, family and commercial use, as well as off-road driving, reflecting the varied needs of the local market.Beyond the official launch and vehicle reveal, the event highlighted the role of business partnerships in supporting local communities. In remarks delivered at the event, the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Mission in Iraq congratulated Ford and SAT on the milestone, noting that the customer relationship goes beyond selling a vehicle to helping people make the right choice, providing reliable service and earning their trust over time. The remarks also underscored the importance of companies pairing quality products and advanced technology with a commitment to the communities in which they operate.SAT affirms that its official launch marks the start of a new chapter built on stronger customer relationships, investment in Iraqi talent and an ownership experience worthy of Ford's more than 120-year legacy.

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Shimal Al Jazeera (SAT) Opens a New Chapter for Ford in Iraq and Unveils Ford Everest V6 for the First Time News Provided By PRt Agency November 23, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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