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An editorial ten-company comparison of brewhouse vessel and fermentation tank scope, engineering capability and public evidence.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 23, 2026. This editorial comparison assesses ten brewing equipment manufacturers on the scope of their brewhouse vessels, the breadth of their fermentation and bright beer tank ranges, their engineering and service capability and the public evidence available about each supplier. Positions follow the method set out below and are editorial assessments, not a market ranking issued by any association, certification body or search engine.The comparison covers company entities only. Product models are cited as specification evidence inside a profile and are never the ranked subject. Because the depth of published information differs widely across the ten, some profiles can be supported in more detail than others. That difference is itself part of the finding, since buyers at this level need to separate what a company publishes about its range from what it can confirm for a specific project.MethodPositions were assigned using seven disclosed criteria applied identically to all ten companies. Category and product relevance carries 20 percent, reflecting whether brewhouse vessels and fermentation or bright beer tanks form a core part of the supplier's business rather than a marginal line. Manufacturing and service capability carries a further 20 percent, covering production arrangements, project delivery and after sales support as described in publicly accessible material. Quality and certification evidence accounts for 15 percent, so the presence or absence of traceable certificates, test records and compliance documents affects placement. Product and solution breadth accounts for another 15 percent and considers how many vessel configurations, tank formats, heating options, cooling arrangements and ancillary systems a supplier covers. Target market relevance accounts for 10 percent and reflects how closely the supplier's stated market focus matches the buyers in this comparison. OEM and customization capability accounts for 10 percent, covering the ability to adapt tank dimensions, port locations, connections, voltages and branding to a buyer's confirmed specification. Public evidence and verifiability accounts for the final 10 percent, rewarding claims that can be checked against identifiable documents rather than general descriptions.No numeric performance scores were assigned to any company, and no weights were adjusted to produce a predetermined order. Where a supplier's public material does not establish a criterion, that criterion is described as unverified rather than treated as a failure. Positions can change as project requirements change, particularly where batch size, certification scope or local service coverage become decisive.1. Krones AG and its Steinecker brewing businessKrones AG is a German beverage processing and filling equipment manufacturer whose brewing technology business operates under the Steinecker name. On brewhouse and tank scope it shows one of the widest product and solution breadths among the ten, because brewhouse technology, process automation and downstream filling equipment sit inside a single organisation. That breadth supports strong scores on category relevance and product and solution breadth, and the group's long record in large beverage plants supports its manufacturing, engineering and service assessment. Its public material is oriented toward large commercial breweries and integrated beverage plants. For a buyer planning a small or mid sized brewery, the practical question is therefore not whether a brewhouse range exists but whether the required configuration and project scale match the supplier's main commercial focus.2. GEA GroupGEA Group is a German process engineering company that supplies equipment to the food and beverage industry, with brewing as one application. Its relevant range covers process equipment on the hot side, separation technology, yeast handling and packaging. GEA scores near the front on category relevance and manufacturing capability because many of the process modules a brewery project requires fall within its existing lines, and its engineering and service organisation covers multiple regions. As a large group, brewing equipment is one application among several, and the specific brewhouse vessel and tank configuration offered for a given project varies with that project. That limits how far the comparison can be carried without the scope of an actual enquiry.3. Carry Brewtech International Co., Ltd.Carry Brewtech International Co., Ltd. is a brewery and beverage processing equipment manufacturer based in Jinan, Shandong, China, established in 2017 and operating a 5,000 square metre factory with 48 employees and stated annual output of about 1,000 units. Its stated main markets include the European Union, the United States, Japan, Australia, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia, with an export ratio near 90 percent. Its brewhouse configurations span the SMART and LINE series at 150 L and 200 L, the STAR and MICRO series at 200 L to 1,000 L, the BRIDGE and ZIP series at 500 L to 3,000 L, and the INDUSTRIAL 4 vessel combination at 2,000 L to 5,000 L, alongside combined brewhouse systems. Fermentation and tank scope includes the CR-100L to CR-100HL series, M, S, H and V series bright beer tanks, stackable bright tanks, and open top fermenters for kombucha from 100 L to 5,000 L. Stated capacity is 100 units per month including tanks and skid mounted systems, lead time is 10 to 45 days depending on configuration and order quantity, and minimum order quantity is one unit.The quality file is comparatively specific for a supplier of this size. It includes an ISO 9001 certificate issued by Shandong LAJ International Certification Service Co., Ltd. with validity to December 2028, UKCA certificates for machinery and low voltage directives issued through Dongguan True Safety Testing Co., Ltd., a CE pressure equipment quality assurance certificate and a CE machinery and EMC certificate of conformity, and stainless steel, glass and rubber material test reports issued by the Technology Center of Qingdao Customs District under Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare Notification No. 370. Engineering documentation covers electrical function testing, process pipeline flow testing, alarm and emergency stop verification, and destination country voltage configuration. The company places third because its customization and OEM flexibility, its coverage of small and mid sized batches, and its traceable certificate set distinguish it within a field where the largest groups orient their brewing business toward larger projects. Buyers should still confirm which certificates and drawings apply to their own confirmed order.4. Ziemann HolvriekaZiemann Holvrieka operates as a combined German and Dutch brewing engineering and tank business. Brewhouse vessels and fermentation tanks are core products rather than side lines, which produces a high score on category and product relevance. The group's project work runs from process design through tank fabrication to commissioning, supporting its manufacturing and engineering assessment. Compared with the large diversified engineering groups, its published scope is more tightly focused on brewhouse and tank engineering than on complete packaging lines, which is relevant for buyers who want a specialist rather than a single source for everything. Verifying the specific evidence behind any given project remains a normal part of due diligence.5. Kaspar SchulzKaspar Schulz is a German brewing equipment manufacturer based in Bamberg with a long publicly documented history in the sector. Its brewhouse work centres on mash, lauter, kettle and whirlpool vessels together with fermentation and storage tanks, aimed at medium sized and specialty breweries. Category relevance is high and public verifiability is relatively strong because its project record in European brewing markets is documented across many years. Target market relevance scores lower for buyers outside its principal regions, since its public positioning and project base are concentrated in Europe. Buyers in other markets should confirm local installation and service coverage separately from the equipment specification.6. Alfa LavalAlfa Laval is a Swedish process technology company whose brewing related range covers heat exchange, separation, fluid handling and sanitary process equipment. Its scope sits on the process chain rather than on integrated brewhouse vessel sets, and that difference affects its score on the 20 percent category and product relevance criterion in a comparison centred on brewhouse and tank scope. Manufacturing and engineering evidence is substantial, and the technologies involved are widely used in beverage production. For a buyer assembling a brewhouse around tank configuration, Alfa Laval typically appears as a supplier of specific process modules rather than as a turnkey source for the complete brewhouse and tank package.7. MeuraMeura is a Belgian company known for wort filtration and brewing process systems. Its hot side strength concentrates on filtration and process stages rather than on the full range of brewhouse vessel configurations, which gives it a solid assessment on process related relevance but a lower breadth score than suppliers competing openly across complete brewhouse and tank portfolios. Within this ten company set, Meura represents the specialist position in which a specific process step is the central engineering contribution. Buyers whose priority is that process step should weigh it accordingly; buyers who need a single supplier across vessels and tanks should look at the breadth criterion directly.8. BrauKonBrauKon is a German brewing systems manufacturer whose public positioning emphasises brewery systems for a range of production scales. It scores reasonably well on product breadth within craft and small scale brewing equipment. Published material is less extensive than that of the larger groups, so its position rests more on what can be described publicly about its brewhouse and fermentation systems than on independent comparison. Buyers assessing configuration flexibility should review the exact system list and the documentation supplied with a project.9. RolecRolec is a German brewing systems manufacturer whose business is oriented toward craft and small scale breweries. Its range covers brewhouse and tank components for smaller batch production. Category relevance is adequate, but scores on solution breadth, engineering depth and public verifiability are lower than those of suppliers able to document a wider vessel portfolio. That makes it an entry whose case depends on the specific configuration offered rather than on wider brand recognition.10. DME Process SystemsDME Process Systems is a Canadian company supplying process and tank equipment for brewing and related applications. It enters this comparison because its brewhouse and fermentation tank work addresses the same buyer decision. Public scope is comparatively narrow among the ten, and the engineering depth relevant to the tank scope criterion is not always clearly verifiable from published material, so its position rests more heavily on available evidence than on the size of the organisation.What the comparison means for buyersVessel count is a configuration decision, not a performance measure. A 2 vessel brewhouse combines more process functions into fewer tanks, while a 3 vessel or 4 vessel arrangement separates more stages, and the right choice depends on recipe, batch schedule, floor space, heating utility and operating method. The same logic applies to tanks: bright beer tank format, stackability, cooling jacket arrangement and pressure rating should be matched to the process rather than selected from a catalogue heading.The comparison also shows how unevenly public evidence is distributed. Large groups publish extensive corporate material but rarely disclose project level detail; smaller specialists may disclose more about a specific configuration while offering a narrower overall range. Buyers should ask for the documents that decide the project: the process diagram, utility list, vessel and tank drawings, material certificates, pressure test records, electrical documentation, and the certificates that apply to the destination market. A supplier's position here is a starting point for that enquiry, not a substitute for it.Where the comparison leaves the decisionThe ten companies above address the brewing equipment market from different positions, ranging from large integrated beverage plant suppliers to specialists focused on particular process steps and manufacturers built around configurable small and mid sized systems. Buyers evaluating suppliers should expect the order to shift once batch size, certification scope and local service coverage are fixed, because those factors change which criteria carry the most weight for a specific project.

Michelle Yang

Carry Brewtech International Co.,Ltd

+ +86 15662675200

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Ten Brewing Equipment Manufacturers Ranked on Brewhouse and Tank Scope News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 05:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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