43° | 2° is a code, a numerical signature that defines Rampur Indian Single Malt

Kunal Madan, Chief Marketing Officer, Radico Khaitan: "As the brand enters its next chapter, we wanted a positioning that could express what makes Rampur distinctive in a way that is both meaningful and memorable"

Sumon K Chakrabarti, Co-Founder & CEO, Buffalo Soldiers: "A brand with Rampur's credentials deserves a story people can recognise as unmistakably its own"

Conceptualized & created by Buffalo Soldiers, the integrated award-winning creative advertising agency, the campaign draws on climatic contrasts of Rampur

NEW DELHI, INDIA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rampur Indian Single Malt, the globally acclaimed Indian single malt from Radico Khaitan Limited, has unveiled its new brand positioning, '43° | 2° – Born in Nature's Frequency', marking a new chapter in the brand's storytelling as it enters the second decade of its journey.Launched in 2016, Rampur has built its identity around the distinctive character imparted by its place of origin. Its new positioning brings this provenance into sharper focus, translating the climatic contrasts of Rampur, the changing seasons and the quiet transformation that takes place within an oak cask into a contemporary brand narrative.Developed in partnership with Buffalo Soldiers, the integrated award-winning creative advertising agency that conceptualised, created and implemented the platform, the positioning introduces 43° | 2° as a distinctive numerical signature for Rampur. The two temperatures, 43°C and 2°C, represent the contrasting extremes of summer heat and winter cold that define the region's climate. These shifts influence the interaction between the spirit and the oak cask, shaping the whisky through successive seasons and years of maturation.The idea finds expression in the campaign line,“Born in Nature's Frequency”. It draws a connection between the rhythm of the natural world and the maturation process: heat expands, cold contracts, the cask breathes, and the spirit gradually develops its character. The positioning makes visible a process that is largely unseen, giving audiences a new way to understand the relationship between Rampur's provenance and the whisky in the glass.The significance of Rampur's climatic environment is also finding recognition in the world of scientific research. Rampur Distillery has been selected to represent Asia in The 8 Continent Series, an international whisky climate study examining how geographical and climatic conditions influence the maturation, chemistry and flavour of single malt whisky. The six-month study brings together eight single malts from different continents and will use chemical analysis, sensory evaluation and statistical modelling to understand the influence of climate on whisky. Led by Brazilian food scientist Aline Bortoletto and her team at INOVBEV, the research places Rampur alongside whiskies from diverse climatic environments, including one matured in Antarctica. Rampur is the only Indian whisky participating in the study, bringing the distinctive conditions of the Himalayan foothills into a global scientific conversation about whisky maturation.Kunal Madan, Chief Marketing Officer, Radico Khaitan Limited, said:“Over the past decade, Rampur has established a distinct identity in the world of Indian single malts, earning recognition internationally while remaining deeply connected to its place of origin. As the brand enters its next chapter, we wanted a positioning that could express what makes Rampur distinctive in a way that is both meaningful and memorable. '43° | 2° – Born in Nature's Frequency' brings together the climate, the craft and the character of the whisky. The number 432 also carries cultural and symbolic associations with harmony, balance and the rhythm of nature. For Rampur, these associations provide a creative lens to tell a more expansive story about its origins and craft.”The campaign has been rolled out across pubs, bars, liquor retail outlets and other key consumer touchpoints, with visibility spanning in-store branding, point-of-sale material, on-ground activations and mainline adaptations. This integrated approach is designed to create a consistent expression of the new positioning wherever consumers encounter Rampur.The launch is also being amplified also through a creator-led campaign conceptualised and implemented by Buffalo Soldiers, featuring actor Mihir Ahuja, known for his role in Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar. Through social media and influencer-led storytelling in alcobev marketing, the campaign brings the idea of 43° | 2° to a wider audience, translating the brand's central thought into a more contemporary and accessible format.Sumon K Chakrabarti, Co-Founder & CEO, Buffalo Soldiers, said, ''A brand with Rampur's credentials deserves a story people can recognise as unmistakably its own. 43° | 2° is not just a code but a numerical signature that defines Rampur; where the climate refuses to be moderate, and a cask that expands, contracts, endures - year after year and an Indian single malt whisky is born.''We kept returning to the relationship between the spirit and its surroundings - the seasons, the cask, the waiting, and everything that happens before the first pour. There is extraordinary creative material there. 'Born In Nature's Frequency' gives that story a voice, while '43° | 2°' gives it a distinctive signature,” Chakrabarti added.Arnab Kundu, Co-Founder and Head of Delivery, Buffalo Soldiers, said:“The creative challenge was to turn a rich strategic thought into something immediately arresting. '43° | 2°' creates curiosity, and 'Born In Nature's Frequency' gives that curiosity a direction. From there, the visual language can explore texture, movement, light and transformation. We wanted every expression to feel connected, while leaving enough room for the story to grow. That balance is what gives a positioning longevity in the alcobev industry.”The new positioning is supported by Rampur's growing international recognition. In Jim Murray's Whisky Bible 2026, nine expressions from the Rampur portfolio featured with an average score of 91.9 points, providing a further marker of the brand's standing among global whisky connoisseurs. Rampur has also strengthened its international travel retail presence, becoming the first Indian single malt to be presented across four major UK airports: Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham.The announcement comes as Radico Khaitan continues to strengthen its premium and luxury portfolio. The company's Prestige & Above segment recorded 28.5% volume growth in FY2025–26, reaching 16.7 million cases and contributing approximately 70% of its IMFL value sales. The company has outlined an ambition to grow its luxury and semi-luxury portfolio by approximately 25% in FY2026–27.As Rampur enters its second decade,“43° | 2° – Born in Nature's Frequency” establishes a long-term platform for the brand's communication across markets and consumer touchpoints. It brings the story back to the forces that shape the whisky: the land, the changing seasons, the oak and the passage of time.

Veenit Tiwari

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Rampur Indian Single Malt Unveils New Brand Positioning, '43° | 2° – Born in Nature's Frequency' News Provided By Buffalo Soldiers Digital LLP November 23, 2026, 05:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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