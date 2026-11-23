Brian Allen discusses AI oversight, risk and accountability on Tomorrow, Today.

Brian Allen discusses risk-informed decision-making, the role of boards in AI oversight and why AI innovation and safety can advance together.

- Brian AllenSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Brian Allen, the security risk management author and former chief security officer of Time Warner Cable who leads the Center for AI Oversight. The conversation covers his path from investigations and law to corporate security, and why he believes oversight of artificial intelligence (AI) should help organizations move faster rather than slow them down.Allen says in the episode that he grew up wanting to be a police officer, like his father, a police detective, and began his career in his father's private investigation firm before attending law school. After a period working on intellectual property policy, he says Time Warner Cable asked him to build its security department in the early 2000s, a function he describes growing to a team of about 250 people and a budget of $100 million.Topics covered in the episode include:- Why security teams are most useful as "risk practitioners" whose output is information that helps a business make informed, balanced decisions- His five core pillars of risk management: assets, risks, mitigation, response and continuous learning- The difference between oversight, governance and operational management, and why a committee alone is not governance- Why boards and senior executives own the system for setting risk tolerance when AI is mission critical- Explainability versus interpretability, and how organizations can stay accountable for AI systems that are hard to explain- Cognitive sovereignty, false confidence about AI and the skills people will need as AI takes a seat at the table- Why escalation should cover missed opportunities as well as incidentsAllen argues that much AI governance today places a new technology on top of old compliance processes. In his view, risk tolerances should work as decision points that move quickly to the right people, not as automatic refusals. "The expectation is not that you're making all the right decisions, but the bar is that you're making informed decisions," Allen said. He added that he does not see speed and safety as a binary choice.The two also discussed how institutions can measure resilience as they rely more on AI, including how companies keep the knowledge and principles that experienced employees carry. Near the end of the episode, Natarajan suggested framing the work as "AI for humanity.""People assume that they know a lot of things, which is very dangerous. You just have to acknowledge that you don't know what you don't know," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=YJsgfHALI38About Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Brian AllenBrian Allen is a lawyer and security risk executive who served as chief security officer of Time Warner Cable from 2002 to 2016. He now leads the Center for AI Oversight, which he says focuses on educating leaders about AI oversight and governance, and is the principal of the Security Risk Governance Group, an advisory firm. He is an adjunct professor at the University of Connecticut School of Business. His books include "Enterprise Security Risk Management: Concepts and Applications" and "Building a Cyber Risk Management Program."About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Brian Allen x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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From Corporate Security to AI Oversight, Risk Expert Brian Allen Tells Tomorrow, Today Why Governance Can Mean Speed News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 23, 2026, 05:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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