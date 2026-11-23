Pete Wakelam, CEO of M247 Global

- Pete Wakelam, CEO of M247 GlobalGERMANY, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- M247 Global, an international provider of IT infrastructure, hosting, and connectivity services, announces the launch of a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Ashburn, Virginia, in the area widely known as "Data Center Alley." The new location strengthens the company's presence in the US market, expands customer access to high-capacity connectivity services, and creates new interconnection opportunities with major cloud and digital infrastructure providers in the United States.The new M247 Global PoP is hosted at the Equinix DC3 data center, part of one of North America's leading interconnection ecosystems. The infrastructure benefits from IP transit services provided by GTT and NTT, as well as access to the Equinix Internet Exchange platform. The new Point of Presence is also interconnected with M247 Global's infrastructure in New York, Miami, and Chicago, which supports traffic transport and access to the company's international network.Here you can find more information about the Ashburn PoP:Expanding the Edge Network and Accessing a Mature MarketThe launch of the new PoP is part of M247 Global's strategy to expand its edge infrastructure and bring connectivity services closer to customers, end users, and major digital ecosystems.The Ashburn presence enables the company to better serve existing customers operating in North America while pursuing new business opportunities in the US market. Its proximity to major hyperscale cloud infrastructure also supports the development of new interconnection services and partnerships.The new location extends M247 Global's US infrastructure footprint and complements its existing portfolio of dedicated server, colocation, connectivity, and data transport services, delivered through the company's international network.The US: A Strategic Market for Romania's IT IndustryM247 Global's expansion in the United States comes amid a favorable environment for the development of trade relations between the two countries, particularly in the technology sector.According to an analysis published by the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania, Romanian exports of IT&C services to the United States reached USD 2.4 billion in 2025, an increase of 25% compared with the previous year. These accounted for approximately 60% of Romania's total service exports to the US market, valued at more than USD 4 billion.The US market is therefore a major destination for Romanian technology companies, including software development and outsourcing providers, as well as businesses offering proprietary software products, SaaS platforms, and digital solutions.Data from the Employers' Association of the Software and Services Industry (ANIS) also shows the sector's weight: Romania's IT&C industry generated approximately EUR 23.6 billion in revenue and accounted for more than a quarter of the country's total service exports.For these companies, connectivity infrastructure between Europe and North America supports international operations by providing access to global markets, cloud platforms, and digital services.About M247 GlobalM247 Global is an international provider of IT infrastructure and connectivity services, with a global network of Points of Presence (PoPs) and data centers. The company's portfolio includes colocation, dedicated servers, cloud services, IP Transit, data transport, DDoS protection, and managed infrastructure solutions, serving businesses that require high performance, availability, and international connectivity.For more information, visit .

Teodora Arghir

M247 Global

+40 31 080 0700

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M247 Global Expands Its US Network Footprint with a New PoP in Ashburn, Virginia News Provided By M247 Europe SRL November 23, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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