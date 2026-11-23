MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 23 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday paid tribute to eminent Indian scientist Jagadish Chandra Bose on his death anniversary, remembering his pioneering contributions to science and his lasting influence on generations of researchers across the world.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister highlighted Bose's groundbreaking research in radio waves, microwave optics and plant physiology, describing his scientific achievements as a significant contribution to the global advancement of knowledge.

Sarma said Bose's scientific brilliance and pioneering work had provided the world with a new perspective on science and continued to inspire young scientific minds in India and abroad.

Jagadish Chandra Bose, born on November 30, 1858, in Mymensingh, in present-day Bangladesh, was among the foremost Indian scientists of the colonial era.

His remarkable contributions spanned physics, biology and plant science, making him a distinguished figure in the history of modern scientific research.

Bose was a pioneer in the investigation of radio and microwave optics and conducted experiments demonstrating the transmission of electromagnetic waves.

His work in this field came at a time when scientific understanding of wireless communication was still developing.

He also made pioneering contributions to plant physiology, challenging conventional perceptions about plant life.

Through innovative experiments and instruments, including the crescograph, he demonstrated that plants respond to external stimuli and exhibit measurable reactions to their surroundings.

His interdisciplinary approach to scientific research earned him international recognition and helped establish India's presence in the global scientific community.

Bose was also among the earliest Indian scientists to conduct advanced experimental research at a time when colonial-era barriers restricted opportunities for Indian researchers.

His scientific legacy continues to hold an important place in India's intellectual and scientific heritage. His contributions remain a source of inspiration for students, researchers and scientific institutions, reinforcing the importance of curiosity, innovation and indigenous scientific achievement.