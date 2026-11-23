Starting your morning with the right drink may help support digestion and gut health. This simple three-ingredient drink is easy to prepare and can become part of your daily routine.

Digestion is basically the process where your body breaks down food, absorbs its nutrients, and turns them into energy. When this process happens smoothly, we rarely even notice it. But when digestion slows down, becomes irregular, or the gut gets overly sensitive, it shows up as physical discomfort.

Any roadblock your body faces in breaking down food, absorbing nutrients, or moving waste through the digestive system counts as a digestive problem. Conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), piles (hemorrhoids), celiac disease, colon polyps, or colorectal cancer often cause constant digestion-related issues.

When the balance between stomach acids, gut bacteria, or bowel movements gets disrupted, it triggers digestion issues. As a result, you might notice symptoms like bloating, acidity, gas trouble, stomach pain, constipation, or diarrhea more often than usual. These recurring symptoms can clearly indicate underlying gut-related problems in your body.

Certain everyday food ingredients actually help keep various digestive problems at bay. Cumin, carom seeds (ajwain), and fennel seeds easily relieve digestive discomforts. Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar suggests making a drink with these ingredients and sipping it hot. It is super simple to prepare.

Take cumin, carom seeds, and fennel seeds. Crush them well into a powder. Then add it to a glass of water. Boil this mixture well. Finally, strain this drink and sip it hot or lukewarm. Drinking this on an empty stomach works best.

People have been using cumin for a long time to treat indigestion and bloating. The active components in cumin, especially 'cuminaldehyde', easily smoothen the digestive process. Studies show it helps reduce symptoms like stomach ache and bloating.

Besides adding flavour, people traditionally use carom seeds to manage issues like gas and indigestion. It contains thymol. Since these have carminative properties, they help relieve gas and bloating.

Many people chew fennel seeds after meals. We also use it in tea and many other homemade dishes. Fennel seeds contain compounds like anethole, fenchone, and estragole. These give fennel seeds 'antispasmodic' properties. That is why fennel seeds effectively reduce digestive discomforts.