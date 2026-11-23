MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Monaco on your 170th celebration of your National Day, La Fête du Prince.

The United States and Monaco have a strong relationship that serves both our nations, built on a common commitment to freedom, security, and prosperity. As our friendship grows stronger through trade and investment, we continue to work together to protect the international financial system and to keep the Mediterranean secure.

We look forward to working together to expand our friendship, which has been enriched for 20 years by the presence of your Embassy in Washington, and to advancing our economic and security interests in the years ahead. I wish the people of Monaco a joyful and memorable National Day.