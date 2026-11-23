MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tashkent is seeking to attract investment in business infrastructure, hospitality and transport logistics following a series of meetings between a city delegation led by Mayor Shavkat Umurzakov and US-based companies, with a cooperation agreement worth $100 million signed with ITF Group, following a meeting on November 21.

According to the Tashkent regional administration, during a meeting with ITF Group CEO Saidazim Burkhan, the sides discussed plans to construct a modern business center, develop a hotel under the city's renovation program, and establish logistics and transport hubs at the entrances to Tashkent.

The proposed projects are aimed at expanding the capital's business infrastructure, improving transport connectivity and creating additional opportunities for economic activity.

The discussions also focused on developing roadside services, including campsites, rest areas and facilities for drivers and travelers. The initiative envisages the development of a broader roadside service industry, creating new services, jobs and business opportunities.

Several companies with extensive experience in the US market expressed interest in participating in the project.

ITF Group is a major US transportation and logistics company that handles more than 100,000 deliveries annually, with an on-time delivery rate of 98.5%.

Additionally, the meetings highlighted opportunities to expand cooperation with Uzbek entrepreneurs and business representatives who have established themselves in the US market. Participants expressed their readiness to contribute to projects in Tashkent and other regions of Uzbekistan, share their expertise and attract investment for their implementation.