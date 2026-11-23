SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence (AI) hiring company and AI hiring platform, Hyring, is adding a second line of business nearly four years after its founding: Hyring Insight, sold as a workforce intelligence software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that follows employees past the hiring stage into their workday.

Hyring has run more than 900,000 AI interviews for employers ranging from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies since being founded in 2022. Its products cover an entire suite of recruiting software, ranging from an AI Video Interviewer to an English Proficiency Test. These AI agents were all intended for the period before an offer letter is officially sent during the initial stages of recruitment. Hyring Insight is a time tracking software deliberately built for the years after that.

This shift also changes how the industry, and in particular, Hyring, grows since it is often assumed that recruitment tools are used most while a role is open. Hyring Insight is billed for every user across all teams, whether the company is hiring or not. There are plans that exist from Free through Starter, Pro, and Enterprise and are billed per user either monthly or annually, and a paid Ask AI add-on raises the number of daily AI questions for every seat.

"After more than 900,000 interviews that we have seen, the question employers kept asking was surprisingly not about the next hire," said Adithyan RK, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hyring. "It was about the people they had already hired, and how little they could see of that work without standing over someone's shoulder. In my mind, that has the potential to be larger than hiring would ever be for us, and it is why I am comfortable calling this a tenfold opportunity - provided that employees trust the product enough to keep it running."

As time tracking software, Hyring Insight records worked time, activity, apps and websites, and optional screenshots transparently and then uses AI to explain the workday in simple terms. 'Ask AI' answers questions about that data in plain English and declines answering those questions that require judgment or final decisions on employees.

Hyring Insight is priced in Indian rupees (INR) in India and US dollars (USD) everywhere else, so that it can serve employers in both markets from launch. Teams can start on a free plan for up to two users and work their way up. Enterprise customers with 50 or more users get top-of-the-line features like a comparison of office and remote days, single sign-on (SSO), and a read-only connector that connects Hyring Insight with their own personal AI assistants.

The product is desktop-only and tracks work through an app for macOS, Windows, and Linux. Hyring has announced that a mobile app and a browser extension are on the way, which would extend Hyring Insight to those with mixed work schedules that involve time spent outside the office and away from their work desks.

Hyring Insight never runs hidden, and employees can see the same data about themselves that their managers see.

"A hiring tool is often judged on the minutest of decisions," said Adithyan RK, Co-Founder and CEO, Hyring. "Hyring Insight is judged every working day by the workforce it provides intelligence on, and I would rather build something strong and foolproof that employees learn to trust easily. That's where the 10x growth really happens."

About Hyring

Hyring is an AI hiring platform headquartered in Chennai, India, founded in 2022 by Adithyan RK and Surya N. Its products include the AI Video Interviewer, AI Resume Screener, AI Phone Screener, AI Coding Interviewer, English Proficiency Test, and their latest, Hyring Insight, which is an employee monitoring software. More information is available at hyring.com.

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Karishma K

Hyring Inc.

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