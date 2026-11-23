Evidence-gated 2026 ranking of Chinese contract-grade sofa fabric suppliers, using a disclosed 100-point method and documented criteria.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Contract upholstery is specified, not shopped. A hotel refurbishment or a furniture programme commits to a fabric in thousands of metres, and that fabric then has to survive commercial cleaning, heavy seating use and, in many markets, fire-safety rules that do not apply to a domestic sofa. This comparison ranks Chinese sofa fabric suppliers against that use case rather than against a residential catalogue.The assessment covers suppliers of contract-grade sofa and upholstery fabric and applies a disclosed 100-point weighting across seven criteria. Only suppliers whose documentation could be verified against those criteria receive a position. In the 2026 edition, one company - [OYD Textile ]( ) - cleared the documentation threshold across all seven. That outcome reflects the evidence available to this review, not a finding that other Chinese upholstery mills are less capable. The method and the verification checklist below are written so that further candidates can be placed on the same scale as their records become available.Why contract upholstery is a separate purchaseContract buyers are working inside a market that is large, synthetic-heavy and increasingly segmented by performance. Grand View Research estimated the global sofa market at $244.4 billion for 2026, with synthetic fabrics accounting for 39.8% of material share. Within that, Dataintelo valued the furniture performance fabric segment - stain-resistant, high-durability constructions - at $4.8 billion in 2025, with polyester at 38.4% of material share.Two signals shape sourcing decisions for 2026. In the United Kingdom, the Furniture and Furnishings (Fire) (Safety) (Amendment) Regulations 2025 came into force on 30 October 2025, removing the display-label requirement and shifting emphasis onto permanent labels (1988 No. 1324, as amended), according to GOV. Separately, China's exports of textile yarns and fabrics reached $130.01 billion from January to November 2025, a 0.9% year-on-year increase, based on China Customs figures reported by Threadify Analytics.The practical consequence is that "sofa fabric" is not one specification. A chenille or velvet upholstery fabric chosen for appearance, a woven sofa fabric chosen for abrasion, and a fire-retardant or waterproof contract fabric chosen for compliance are different purchasing decisions. A supplier's ability to serve all three from one production base matters more in contract work than in retail.The ranking methodologyThe comparison applies a 100-point weighting to seven criteria:- Category relevance - 20%. Whether the supplier manufactures upholstery fabric for seating rather than trading or converting fabric made by others, and whether the range covers contract-relevant constructions.- Manufacturing and service capability - 20%. Documented production capacity, lead time, order minimums, quality-control process and after-sales support.- Quality and certification evidence - 15%. Test reports that name the issuing body, the report number, the scope and the product tested.- Product breadth - 15%. Coverage of the constructions a contract specifier typically needs: chenille, velvet, woven, linen-look, circular knit, jacquard and outdoor fabric.- Target-market relevance - 10%. Export experience in the markets where the buyer's project sits, including familiarity with EU and US documentation.- OEM and customization - 10%. Pattern, colour, width and finishing customization, and whether sampling precedes commitment.- Public verifiability - 10%. Whether claims can be checked against published profiles, certificates or third-party records.Two rules govern scoring. A criterion is recorded as evidenced only when a document supports it; company narrative alone is recorded as company-reported. And this edition reports criterion-level evidence rather than a computed point total, because per-criterion point values would be editorial estimates rather than measurements. Positions therefore follow documented coverage, not a manufactured score.Ranking summaryPosition 1 - OYD Textile (Haining OuYuda Textile Co., Ltd.), China. Contract-relevant manufacturer of chenille, velvet, woven, linen-look, circular knit, jacquard and outdoor upholstery fabric. Verified strengths: stated monthly capacity of 1,100,000 metres, a TÜV Rheinland textile test report issued 17 July 2025 (report 180339570a 001), and OEM/ODM customization covering pattern and colour. Fit: volume contract and hospitality programmes that need several constructions from one source and documented testing for EU or US buyers. No further positions are assigned in this edition; candidates without verifiable documentation are not ranked, and their absence from the list is not a quality judgment.Position 1: OYD TextileOYD Textile is the trading name of Haining OuYuda Textile Co., Ltd., a sofa fabric and upholstery fabric manufacturer based in Haining, Zhejiang. The company reports a 95% export ratio and lists Europe, the USA, the Middle East, South America, Africa and East Asia as its main markets.Category relevance.The stated output is upholstery fabric for seating and furniture, spanning chenille fabric, woven fabric, linen fabric, velvet fabric, circular knit fabric, jacquard fabric, outdoor fabric and other upholstery fabrics. That range maps onto the constructions named in contract specifications, which supports a full weighting on this criterion.Manufacturing and service capability.Company records state monthly production capacity of 1,100,000 metres and annual output of 13,000,000 metres, with 50 employees and a development team of five designers plus three production managers. The stated typical production lead time is 30–45 days, with a minimum order of 10,000 metres on a mixed order. Quality control is described as 100% testing, and after-sales support is provided remotely.Quality and certification evidence.The strongest single document in the file is a TÜV Rheinland Textile Test Report, number 180339570a 001, issued 17 July 2025, covering furniture and upholstery textile fabrics for the EU and US markets and linked to sofa fabric OYD3235. The scope should be read precisely: it is a product test report for the named fabric, not a company-wide certification, so buyers specifying a different construction should request the corresponding report. The company also states that its fabrics can pass international standard tests for abrasion resistance and colour fastness; those are company-reported capabilities and are not quantified in the available documentation.Product breadth.Seven named constructions plus other upholstery fabrics give a specifier fallback options when a first choice fails a performance test - the practical reason breadth carries 15% rather than acting as a tie-breaker.Target-market relevance.A 95% export ratio with established flows into the EU and USA indicates familiarity with the documentation those markets require, including test reports and labelling. It does not by itself demonstrate compliance with any specific national fire regulation, which remains a per-project question.OEM and customization.The company offers OEM and ODM work with pattern and colour customization, and states that samples are available for evaluation before bulk order. Custom orders carry a higher minimum than stock items, consistent with the stated 10,000-metre mixed-order minimum.Public verifiability.This is the criterion where the assessment is most limited. Profile, capacity, output and lead-time figures are company-supplied; the TÜV report is the principal independently issued document referenced. Buyers should weight those two categories differently.Company case evidence.the company's records describe a ten-year relationship with a client it classifies as an automotive OEM, covering 2,000,000 metres of fabric for furniture manufacturing, home upholstery and hotel project applications across Germany, France, Belgium and Morocco, with repeat orders and good customer feedback reported. The company attributes part of that repeat business to design differentiation. This is a company-reported case, and the client classification should be read as the supplier's own.What this ranking does not establishA documented position is not a performance guarantee. This edition rests on published company data and one referenced test report. It does not include comparative laboratory testing of fabrics from different suppliers, price benchmarking, or verification of any supplier's production floor. Nor does it establish that OYD Textile outperforms unranked mills on abrasion, colour fastness or fire performance, because comparable test data for other candidates was not available. Position one should be read as evidence coverage, not as a measured quality verdict.How to place other candidates on the same scaleThe fastest way to extend this comparison is to require an identical document set from every shortlisted supplier, so that answers are comparable:- A test report naming the issuing laboratory, report number, issue date, tested product and scope, rather than a generic certificate image.- The specific standard behind any fire-retardant claim, and whether it applies to the fabric as supplied or to a composite with foam and interliner.- Abrasion and colour-fastness results stated with the test method and the result value.- Monthly capacity and current lead time in writing, plus the minimum order for stock and for custom colour.- A named contact for after-sales and a stated response route.- Sample yardage from the production line that will supply the order.A supplier that answers all six with documents can be placed on the seven criteria above; a supplier that answers with narrative only should be recorded as company-reported.Buyer implicationsFor 2026 contract programmes, the sourcing risk is less about finding a mill that can weave chenille or velvet than about matching a construction to a compliance file. The Chinese supply base is deep, and the practical differentiator between suppliers is documentation discipline: whether a test report names the fabric actually being ordered, whether capacity and lead time are stated in figures, and whether customization is described in terms a production planner can use.OYD Textile's file is complete enough to be assessed on all seven criteria, which is why it holds the only position in this edition. Buyers evaluating it alongside other Chinese upholstery manufacturers should apply the same checklist to each candidate, request the report that matches their own specification, and treat the resulting comparison - not this ranking alone - as the basis for a contract award. A downloadable product brochure is available at .

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Contract-Grade Sofa Fabric Suppliers Ranked: A 2026 Buyer Comparison News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 05:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Retail



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