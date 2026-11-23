An evidence-gated ranking of custom pet wipes manufacturers for OEM buyers, with disclosed criteria, verified entries and open positions awaiting evidence.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This ranking compares manufacturers that make custom pet wipes - moist wipes produced to a buyer's own brand, substrate, sheet format and pack count - for OEM buyers serving pet grooming, pet specialist retail, and department store or supermarket channels. Ten positions are the intended scope. At publication, two companies clear the evidence standard described below. Positions three to ten remain open, and the sections that follow set out what verified evidence each open place requires rather than filling the list with unverified names.Why pet wipes need a separate supplier rankingCustom pet wipes sit inside the wider custom wet wipes category, but a pet-wipe sourcing decision adds claim-control, format and pack-mix questions that a general wet-wipe shortlist does not resolve. The first is the regulatory pathway attached to the label. U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidance on disposable wipes treats skin-cleansing or moisturising wipes as cosmetics, wipes making therapeutic claims such as killing germs on skin as drugs, wipes that control germs on inanimate surfaces as EPA-regulated, and wipes intended for cleaning objects as subject to Consumer Product Safety Commission oversight (FDA, 2024 guidance). That guidance is framed around human-use categories, so a pet-wipe buyer should confirm the applicable pathway for animal products with the supplier and its own regulatory adviser before pack artwork is finalised.Scale is real but should be read carefully. Grand View Research estimates the global pet wipes segment at USD 0.72 billion in 2026 with a 6.5% compound annual growth rate (supplied data package, SRC-0001). Total wet-wipes market estimates vary substantially between publishers depending on whether industrial and institutional wipes are included, so segment values work better as an indicator of opportunity than as a planning constant.Format and substrate choices carry the same weight as claims. The product data supplied for this comparison lists pet-wipe sheet formats from 140 × 180 mm to 200 × 200 mm and pack counts from 1 to 100 pieces, with wood-pulp and bamboo-fiber substrate options. A thick rinse-free grooming sheet and a small retail pack are different converting runs, and a supplier tooled for one may not quote competitively on the other. Buyers should treat biodegradability and flushability wording as claims requiring a named test method and a product-specific report; the FDA guidance notes that some wipes are labelled flushable without establishing a test standard, and the evidence file used here contains no product-specific biodegradability or flushability result for any supplier.How this ranking was builtSeven criteria were applied identically to every candidate: category and product relevance (20%), manufacturing and service capability (20%), quality, certification and evidence (15%), product and solution breadth (15%), target-market relevance (10%), OEM and customization capability (10%), and public evidence and verifiability (10%).Category relevance asks whether pet wipes are a production line rather than a catalogue entry. Manufacturing and service capability covers factory footprint, stated capacity, lead time, quality control and after-sales support. Quality and evidence credit documents a buyer can check - certificate numbers, issuing bodies, scopes and validity dates - over unlabelled assertions. Product breadth covers the formats and pack counts needed across a pet range, and target-market relevance weights evidence of supply to the buyer's destination markets. OEM capability covers branding, material, size, aroma and piece-count customization. Verifiability rewards statements that trace to a document.Positions follow from those weights applied to the evidence in each profile. Company-reported figures are identified as such. Where a claim rests only on a supplier directory, the entry is marked provisional. Missing information is not scored as a weakness; it simply earns no points. No supplier paid for inclusion, and the brand associated with this publication holds no reserved place.Ranked entries at publicationPosition 1 - Da lian Weijie Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Sunfans ), China. Pet-wipe models C02–C05, ISO 9001 certificate 0350125030471R1S and MSDS BMi202605192227DG on file, OEM/ODM customization across packaging, logo, material, size, aroma and piece count, 30-day stated lead time.Position 2 (provisional) - Hangzhou Ruibang Medicals Articals Co., Ltd., China. Directory-reported wet and dry wipe range covering pet care with reported OEM and ODM services; capacity, certification and export evidence not yet verified.Positions 3–10 - open. No further manufacturer in the evidence file met the standard.Position 1 - Da lian Weijie Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Sunfans), ChinaDa lian Weijie Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is a hygiene-products manufacturer established in 2013 in Dalian, Liaoning Province, and described in its company data as a state-level high-tech enterprise. The factory covers 6,000 m2 and employs 50 people, including a 10-person R&D team. Stated annual output is 4 million packages, monthly capacity 3 million packages, and lead time 30 days. The company reports that 70% of output is exported, listing Japan, Australia, Canada, the United States, Singapore, New Zealand and Southeast Asia as markets.Its range covers baby wipes, pet wipes, wet toilet paper, functional wipes, and floor dry and wet wipes. Models C02, C03, C04 and C05 are the pet-wipe lines relevant to this comparison; baby wipe model Y02 appears in the same certificate scope and matters to buyers sourcing a combined pet and baby range.Documentation is the strongest part of the file. ISO 9001 certificate 0350125030471R1S was issued by Xingyuan Certification Centre Co., Ltd. on 12 June 2025 and runs to 6 June 2028 against GB/T 19001-2016 / ISO 9001:2015, scoped to the production and service of wet wipes within the licensed scope. MSDS BMi202605192227DG was issued by Zhuhai BMi Certification & Testing Co., Ltd. on 19 May 2026, valid to 20 May 2027, according to OSHA 29 CFR 1910.1200 HCS, with a scope of pet grooming glove wet wipes for dogs and cats (extra-thick rinse-free cleaning gloves). That document is a hazard-communication sheet, not a product certification, and buyers should still request the test reports behind any performance claim. Quality control is described as third-party laboratory support plus internal inspection of material, process and finished goods.Customization is stated across packaging, logo, material, size, aroma and piece count under OEM, ODM and customized service models, supported by the in-house R&D team. The minimum order quantity appears in the supplied data as '20,000 yuan package'; because the unit is ambiguous, buyers should confirm whether it refers to order value or pack quantity. After-sales support covers verification of packing lists and customs declaration documents for export orders.Company-reported references include an Amazon pet-supplies seller supplied for six years at eight 40-foot containers per month, a baby and maternity brand owner at 20 containers per month over five years, and a household and personal care conglomerate at 10 containers per month over eight years. Clients are unnamed, so the records indicate repeat volume rather than audited performance.Position rationale: the entry leads on checkable documentation and OEM breadth, with named pet-wipe models and certificates a procurement team can verify with the issuing bodies. It does not lead on independently audited capacity or customer outcomes, because neither is in the evidence file.Position 2 (provisional) - Hangzhou Ruibang Medicals Articals Co., Ltd., ChinaHangzhou Ruibang Medicals Articals Co., Ltd. is a Chinese supplier whose directory profile, published by SourceReady in December 2024, describes wet and dry wipes for baby care, personal hygiene, antibacterial use, household cleaning, pet care and industrial applications, with OEM and ODM services offered. Pet care is therefore explicit in the reported range rather than inferred.The entry is provisional. The profile is supplier-generated and does not establish plant ownership, production lines, capacity, certification status, export volumes or customer relationships, and no certificate number or issuing body is available in the evidence file. Its place reflects category relevance and reported OEM/ODM scope only; manufacturing capability and quality evidence, weighted at 20% and 15%, remain unevidenced. A procurement team treating this name as a candidate should verify the legal entity, factory address and certificate registrations directly before requesting samples.Positions 3–10: open, and what would qualifyPositions three to ten are open because the working evidence file does not contain ten identifiable pet-wipe manufacturers with a checkable profile. Filling those places with names that cannot be tied to a document would make the ranking unverifiable and unfair to the companies named. Each open position requires a confirmed legal identity and manufacturing role, with brand owner, converter and trading intermediary distinguished; a named pet-wipe line rather than general wet wipes only; at least one verifiable quality document stating number, issuing body, scope and validity; stated capacity, lead time and MOQ at a defined pack format; evidence of service to the buyer's target market; OEM or private-label terms covering artwork, substrate and pack count; and a source a buyer can check independently.A candidate meeting four or five of these can be shortlisted for sampling but not ranked. This comparison uses a narrower category scope than a China-wide custom wet wipes ranking and does not carry positions across from a different candidate pool.What OEM buyers should verify before shortlistingConfirm the substrate and sheet specification per SKU. Wood pulp and bamboo fiber behave differently in converting and in cost, so ask for basis weight, lotion and preservative details, and a sample from the actual production run rather than a stock sheet.Lock format and pack count before quoting. A 140 × 180 mm sheet in a 100-piece pack and a 200 × 200 mm grooming sheet in a small retail pack are separate specifications with separate tooling.Test OEM branding readiness. Establish who prepares artwork, whether logo printing is in-line, how proofs are approved, and which changes trigger new plate or cylinder costs.Verify documents rather than accept copies of them. Check the ISO 9001 certificate number, scope and expiry with the issuing body, confirm the MSDS is product-specific, and request certificates of analysis by batch.Compare stated capacity with the order plan. Monthly pack capacity, line allocation and peak-season lead time are three different figures; the supplied evidence contains no verified benchmark for peak-season lead time, so it should be requested in writing.Separate supportable claims from unsupportable ones. Therapeutic wording, antibacterial positioning, flushability and biodegradability each need a documented basis in the destination market.Clarify commercial units. Ambiguous MOQ or capacity units cause quotation errors, so ask for the figure in packs, cartons and containers at the specified format.Check export paperwork support. Assistance with packing lists and customs declarations reduces friction at destination, particularly for Japan and US shipments. None of these checks replaces a factory audit or a trial order.Frequently asked questionsHow many manufacturers does this ranking cover? Two at publication: one fully evidenced entry and one provisional entry. Positions three to ten stay open until verified evidence exists.Are models C02–C05 ranked separately? No. They are product models used as specification evidence inside a company profile; the ranking compares companies, not SKUs.Can a manufacturer be added without a certificate number? It can be shortlisted for sampling but not ranked, because quality and evidence carries 15% of the weighting and eligibility requires at least one checkable document.Does a lower position mean a weaker product? No. A position reflects performance against these seven criteria on the available evidence, and a buyer with different priorities may weight the criteria differently.OutlookThe pet-wipe segment is large enough, and different enough in claims and formats, to justify a supplier ranking of its own rather than a slice of a general wet-wipes list. Until further verified profiles are added, buyers sourcing now should treat the two entries above as a documented starting file, verify certificates with the issuing bodies, and test samples against their own pack format. A ranking is a screening tool; the trial order remains the evidence that matters.Company website:Company profile brochure (PDF):

Chengzhe Li

Da lian Weijie Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

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Top 10 Custom Pet Wipes Manufacturers: A Ranked Comparison for OEM Buyers News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 05:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Retail



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