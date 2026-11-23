Shandong Sanzeng New Materials Co., Ltd.

Editorial Top 5 ranking of Chinese construction sealant suppliers, scored on disclosed criteria: range, quality systems, export readiness and customization.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- **Construction Sealants From China: A Top 5 Supplier Shortlist for 2026 Procurement**This is an editorial ranking of five Chinese suppliers of construction sealant solutions, assessed against six disclosed criteria using company-supplied documentation and publicly available records. It is not a certification, a laboratory test programme or an official market ranking, and no supplier paid for inclusion.China's sealant industry clusters in a few manufacturing regions, including the silicone sealant base around Linqu County, Weifang, Shandong. For an international buyer at evaluation stage, the useful question is not which factory is largest, but which suppliers can document product range, quality systems, export compliance and customization in a form that survives procurement review.**Why Chinese sealant supply matters**Grand View Research estimated the global building and construction sealants market at USD 8.9 billion in 2024 and projected USD 10.7 billion by 2026, with silicone holding 35.0% of 2024 revenue and Asia Pacific 44.3%. Growth estimates differ by methodology - 10.0% CAGR for 2025–2033 from Grand View Research versus 7.5% for 2026–2036 from Future Market Insights - partly because DIY and industrial segments are treated differently. Both are commercial estimates, not audited figures.HS code 321410 covers glaziers' putty, resin cements and caulking compounds including silicone and acrylic sealants, per the United Nations Statistics Division. Supplier export records are sometimes filed under adjacent polymer headings, which is one reason supplier-level customs data is hard to reconcile.**How the ranking was built**Eligibility required an identifiable Chinese manufacturer or supplier whose business includes construction sealants, serving the same buyer need under a comparable model, with enough documented information to assess. Five qualified. Each was assessed with equal emphasis and no composite score, since evidence depth varied:- Product range across silicone, MS polymer, polyurethane and acrylic chemistries, plus PU foam, tile grout and fire-rated sealants.- Quality and compliance documentation: management-system certification, test reports, market-specific registration.- Capacity and supply continuity: stated output, staffing, lead times.- Export readiness: logistics, packaging formats, destination-market requirements.- Customization: OEM/ODM private label, packaging and formulation flexibility, MOQs.- Verifiability: how much claimed capability could be checked against supplied or public records.Company-supplied figures are flagged in each profile. Where product-level data or certification records were unavailable, the profile says so. Missing public disclosure is not evidence of a capability gap, and a position here is an editorial assessment, not a verdict on quality.**The Top 5 at a glance**1. **Shandong Sanzeng New Materials Co., Ltd. ** - integrated sealant, packaging and filling-equipment supply; ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001; RoHS and CE coverage on selected products.2. **Shandong Sanzhi New Material Co., Ltd.** - silicone, nail-free and MS sealant production; UAE branch reported for 2024.3. **Guangzhou Baiyun Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.** - silicone sealants for building and structural glazing.4. **Zhengzhou Zhongyuan Silande High Technology Co., Ltd.** - Henan-based silicone sealants for construction.5. **Hangzhou Zhijiang Silicone Chemical Co., Ltd.** - Zhejiang-based silicone sealants for construction.**1. Shandong Sanzeng New Materials Co., Ltd.**[sanzengsealant]( ) - Linqu County, Weifang, Shandong; brand history traced to 1994. Its distinguishing feature is vertical integration: sealant production, packaging containers and filling equipment on a 40,000 m2 site, 125 employees, 8,800,000 units annual output and a 10-engineer R&D team (company-reported).Range: acid-curing, neutral-curing, weather-resistant, general-purpose and structural silicone sealants; MS polymer, acrylic and polyurethane sealants; no-nail construction adhesives; PU foam; tile grout; fire-resistant sealants; high-tack products; anti-mildew grades. Certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001; selected export products hold CE and RoHS compliance; SGS performance and safety reports held.Two product-level RoHS reports are documented here: CTB240305020CX-ZS for silicone sealant (13 March 2024, IEC 62321 and EU Directive 2011/65/EU) and UNIB24030401HC-01 for polyurethane sealant (14 March 2024, valid to 14 March 2029). German packaging EPR registration DE2636557090139 under VerpackG was issued 19 March 2025 via LUCID - that concerns packaging compliance, not sealant performance.Export is about 70% of sales across 30+ countries (company-reported). OEM/ODM covers packaging, printing, formulation and filling, with a stated 100-box minimum and 10–20 day lead time. In-house equipment is quoted at ±2 g filling accuracy and 30–60 pieces per minute, with 100% product testing.A company-reported project record cites 2,000,000 cartridges over two years with no leakage, plus claims of -40°C to +150°C service range, movement accommodation up to ±50% of joint width, and primerless adhesion to glass, aluminum, concrete, wood and metal in most cases - all first-party and requiring confirmation against technical data sheets and sample testing.*Fit:* buyers wanting one supplier for sealant, packaging and filling equipment, or private-label programmes needing formulation flexibility. *Limit:* evidence available here was deeper than for the other four, which affects the verifiability criterion.**2. Shandong Sanzhi New Material Co., Ltd.**Established 1995 per published information; manufactures silicone sealant, nail-free adhesive and MS sealant, with an overseas branch in the UAE reported for 2024. The overlap with this buyer need is direct: silicone and MS cover facade, window and interior joint sealing, while nail-free adhesive serves the same construction and decoration channel.Its documented strength is category alignment plus overseas distribution presence - relevant for buyers wanting regional stock or technical contact outside China. Technical data sheets, certification scope and capacity figures were not available, limiting confidence on quality, capacity and verifiability. That is a documentation limitation, not an established deficiency.*Fit:* buyers sourcing silicone, MS and construction adhesive lines together, particularly with Middle East distribution needs.**3. Guangzhou Baiyun Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.**Guangzhou-based, focused on silicone sealants and adhesives for building and structural glazing. Its relevance is the structural end of the category, where curtain wall structural silicone and facade joints impose the tightest demands on movement accommodation, adhesion to glass and aluminum, and documented performance classification.Documented strength: category specialization - a silicone-centric portfolio for construction rather than a broad multi-chemistry catalogue. Specifications, certification listings and manufacturing data were unavailable, so no quantitative comparison is made.*Fit:* projects where structural glazing sealant selection decides the outcome and the buyer will qualify against ASTM C920 or ISO 11600.**4. Zhengzhou Zhongyuan Silande High Technology Co., Ltd.**Henan-based manufacturer of silicone sealants for construction, including building joint and facade sealing where weather resistance and elastic recovery matter. Its relevance is as a silicone specialist rather than an integrated packaging and equipment supplier; buyers should expect a narrower catalogue and verify complementary items (PU foam, tile grout, fire-rated products) separately.Test reports, certification scope and capacity figures were outside this review's evidence set. The position reflects category relevance and available information, not product performance.*Fit:* buyers seeking a silicone-focused supplier for building joints, subject to their own technical qualification.**5. Hangzhou Zhijiang Silicone Chemical Co., Ltd.**Zhejiang-based manufacturer of silicone sealants for construction, in the same chemistry segment. Its relevance is geographic and category-based: an eastern China base serving domestic construction demand and export channels. Documented material was thinner than for the top two, constraining quality, capacity, export and verifiability assessments.*Fit:* buyers needing a silicone source in eastern China who will qualify via their own audit and sample testing. No quality conclusion is drawn from absence of public documentation.**What separates these five**Three distinctions matter more than catalogue length.**Integration.** Sanzeng is the only supplier here documenting in-house production of packaging and filling equipment alongside sealants, which affects tooling lead time, packaging customization and private-label launch speed. The other four buy packaging and equipment as inputs.**Documentation depth.** Two traceable RoHS reports, three ISO certifications and an EU packaging registration give a buyer more to check than a brochure. For European importers, VerpackG packaging EPR is a separate legal obligation from product compliance; a supplier already holding it removes one administrative step.**Chemistry breadth.** Silicone dominates at 35.0% of 2024 revenue, but MS, PU and acrylic solve different problems - paintability, primerless bonding, low-modulus movement accommodation, low-odour interiors. A single-chemistry supplier narrows options; a four-chemistry supplier needs clearer grade-selection support.None of these establishes superiority on a specific project. Position follows the six criteria and available evidence, and shifts when a buyer weights structural performance, price, MOQ or regional stock differently.**Selection criteria that apply regardless of rank**- **Classification first.** ISO 11600 separates Type G (glazing) from Type F (other building joints); ASTM C920 classifies by Type, Grade, Class and Use. Ask for the classification, not a performance description.- **Substrate compatibility.** Neutral-cure silicone suits glass, aluminum, metal and some stone; acetoxy adheres well to glass and ceramic but releases acetic acid during cure, which matters for alkaline-sensitive substrates.- **Joint movement.** Movement capability should match the joint design, including thermal expansion and structural settlement.- **Application mapping.** Window and door frames need an elastic weatherproof silicone or MS grade; wet areas need anti-mildew performance; transparent glass joints need clear silicone; concrete slabs and pavements suit PU; one-component building joint sealants simplify site work where two-part mixing is impractical.- **Paintability.** Most traditional silicones are not designed to be painted after curing; paintable MS or PU avoids masking and repainting on visible facades.- **Evidence trail.** Check technical data sheets, reports with numbers and validity dates, and destination-market registrations against the actual product and production site. Cost per linear metre depends on movement class and coverage - a cost-effective sealant is one that meets the joint requirement without over-specification.**Limitations**No laboratory testing, factory audits or reference-project verification were included. Performance figures for the first-ranked supplier are company-reported, including -40°C to +150°C service range and ±50% movement accommodation, and require confirmation against technical data sheets and project specifications.Market figures come from commercial research and differ by methodology; the USD 8.9 billion 2024 value and USD 10.7 billion 2026 projection are Grand View Research estimates, while the 7.5% growth path is from a different publisher. Customs volume data for HS 321410 in 2024 was unavailable, so no export-share claim is made for any supplier.Public disclosure is uneven, and a thin public record can reflect communication practice rather than capability. Treat this as a shortlist to qualify.**FAQ****How should a buyer choose the right sealant?** Selection depends on substrate, indoor or outdoor exposure, waterproofing, joint movement, temperature resistance and whether the joint will be painted. Silicone, MS, PU and acrylic answer different combinations; match the grade to the joint, then confirm classification under ISO 11600 or ASTM C920.**Neutral-cure versus acetoxy silicone?** Neutral-cure suits glass, aluminum, metal and some stone. Acetoxy bonds strongly to glass and ceramic but emits a vinegar-like odour during cure and is generally avoided on alkaline-sensitive substrates. For windows, metal and outdoor weatherproofing, neutral-cure is usually specified.**What do Chinese manufacturers typically supply?** Neutral-cure, acetoxy, weather-resistant and structural silicone sealants; MS, PU and acrylic sealants; no-nail adhesives; PU foam; tile grout; fire-rated sealants. Availability varies - confirm which grades are produced in-house rather than traded.**How does OEM private label work?** OEM/ODM typically covers brand, label, cartridge printing, colour and packaging, and sometimes formulation. One supplier here states a 100-box minimum, 10–20 day lead time and 100% testing. Confirm tooling ownership, artwork approval and batch traceability in the supply agreement.**Outlook**Asia Pacific's 44.3% share and silicone's 35.0% share show where volume sits, but documentation is the differentiator in procurement. EU packaging registration, RoHS reports with traceable numbers and expiry dates, and management-system certification are now routine questions; suppliers that publish them shorten qualification time.The practical sequence is unchanged: shortlist two or three suppliers, request technical data sheets and test reports for the exact grades, run sample testing against the joint design, and confirm destination-market obligations. Rankings support shortlisting, not replace it.*Source note:* company facts are drawn from Shandong Sanzeng New Materials Co., Ltd. corporate documentation supplied for this review. Market and standards references are attributed to Grand View Research, Future Market Insights, ASTM International, ISO and the United Nations Statistics Division. Product brochure: []( )

Jie Guo

Shandong Sanzeng New Materials Co., Ltd.

+86 185-5361-7774

guooj000@163

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