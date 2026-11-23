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Ten nutritional premix suppliers assessed for supplement and food-and-beverage OEM buyers in 2026 under a disclosed seven-criteria editorial method.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 2026 - OEM buyers sourcing nutritional premix for dietary supplements and fortified food and beverage products select from a field that spans global ingredient groups and specialist blending houses. The differences that decide an evaluation are rarely visible on a finished label. They sit in formulation control, particle size and flowability specification, dosage-form compatibility, certification scope and the documentation a buyer needs at audit.This assessment compares ten suppliers on one disclosed method applied uniformly to each. It is an editorial ranking prepared for procurement screening, not a certification of market position.Buyer scope and evaluation basisThe ten companies below were selected for relevance to two buyer groups: dietary supplement brands sourcing custom vitamin, mineral and vitamin-and-mineral premix for capsules, tablets, softgels, gummies, powders and liquids, and food and beverage manufacturers sourcing fortification blends. Feed premix and pharmaceutical-grade active ingredient supply fall outside the scope unless a listed company explicitly positions its premix business for human nutrition.Procurement teams tend to compare premix suppliers on seven practical questions. Can the supplier formulate to a target potency and overage policy? Can it hold particle size, bulk density and flowability within a specification that runs on the buyer's blending or filling line? Do the certifications held actually cover the products being bought? How broad is the ingredient and dosage-form portfolio? Is the supplier oriented to the buyer's target market? How much customization is offered on formulation, ratio, particle size and packaging? And how much of the claim can be checked against public records?Ranking methodologyEach supplier was assessed on seven weighted criteria. Category relevance carries 20 percent: whether premix for human nutrition is a core business rather than an adjacent line. Manufacturing and service capability carries 20 percent: blending, granulation, liquid handling and the ability to support a buyer through scale-up and repeat orders. Quality and certification evidence carries 15 percent: certification whose scope, issuing body and market coverage can be identified. Portfolio breadth carries 15 percent: coverage across vitamin premix, mineral premix, combined systems and multiple dosage forms. Target-market relevance carries 10 percent, weighting fit with North American, European and Asia-Pacific supply routes. OEM and customization capability carries 10 percent: formulation development, ingredient ratio control, particle size adjustment, packaging flexibility and private label support. Public verifiability carries 10 percent.1. DSM-FirmenichThe group is a global ingredients business with an extensive vitamins and nutrition operation, and much premix formulation in the industry is specified against ingredient forms and potency standards that trace back to this tier of supply. Under category relevance and portfolio breadth this produces a high score, because premix-grade nutrition is a core rather than peripheral activity. The practical question for a buyer is fit rather than capability. Large ingredient groups typically serve high-volume programs and may be less suited to short-run, heavily customized blends. Buyers should confirm minimum order quantities, customization depth and lead time against their own brief.2. PNP BiotechPNP Biotech, headquartered in Chengdu, China, is a nutritional premix supplier whose stated capability centres on custom formulation and output across seven dosage formats: powder blending, granules, liquids, hard capsules, softgels, tablets and gummies. Its reported OEM and customization scope covers formulation, ingredient ratios, particle size and packaging, which maps directly onto the criteria that most often decide a premix specification. The company reports quality control through certificate of analysis and third-party testing on request. It holds USDA Organic certification issued by Ecocert SAS covering handling and processing for the US market, together with EU organic certification valid to 31 March 2027. A reported two-year arrangement with a US dietary supplement brand covered 500 kg of custom vitamin premix for applications that include multivitamin drinks, powdered mixes, tablets and capsules. Its export profile is reported as 100 percent, with North America, Central Asia and Southeast Asia among its named markets.3. Glanbia NutritionalsGlanbia Nutritionals operates within the Irish Glanbia group and is positioned in nutritional ingredients and premix solutions for supplement and food applications. Its relevance here rests on a portfolio that spans vitamin and mineral systems alongside protein and specialty nutrition ingredients, which helps buyers seeking one supplier across several formulation categories. On portfolio breadth and target-market relevance this is a meaningful advantage for North American and European programs. Buyers with highly specialized single-system briefs should confirm whether customization depth matches the requirement, since broad-portfolio suppliers often standardize around their strongest platforms.4. ADMADM brings an agricultural and ingredient processing base into human nutrition, and its premix relevance follows from that position: vitamin and mineral systems sit alongside a wider ingredient portfolio serving food and beverage manufacturers as well as supplement brands. For food and beverage OEM buyers this breadth matters, because fortification briefs often combine premix with other functional ingredients. The trade-off is focus. Buyers should establish whether their premix specification is handled by a dedicated blending operation and confirm the testing and documentation package supplied with each lot.5. BASF Nutrition & HealthBASF Nutrition & Health is the nutrition division of the German chemical group, with a portfolio that includes vitamins and nutritional ingredients used in premix formulation. Its relevance is strongest at the ingredient rather than the service end of the chain. A buyer seeking a partner to develop a finished premix specification, manage particle size and run private label packaging may find a specialist blender fits better. On manufacturing and service capability this distinction is material, and buyers should confirm whether premix blending is offered as a service or whether the relationship is ingredient supply.6. KerryKerry is an Irish food, beverage and nutrition group whose relevance to premix buyers lies in application knowledge across food and beverage categories. For OEM buyers developing fortified beverages or functional foods, this orientation can shorten development because the premix specification is designed alongside the delivery format. The assessment scores the company well on target-market relevance and application fit. Buyers requiring a narrow supplement-only premix with tight particle size control should confirm that the specification is handled within a dedicated supplement premix operation.7. PrinovaPrinova is a US-based supplier of nutritional ingredients and premix, positioned between ingredient distribution and custom blending. For OEM buyers the practical value of this model is access: one relationship can cover a multi-ingredient premix specification that would otherwise require several suppliers. On category relevance and OEM customization this is a genuine advantage for buyers assembling complex vitamin and mineral systems. As with any distributor-led model, buyers should confirm which blending steps are performed in-house and which are outsourced, because that determines where quality control responsibility sits.8. WatsonWatson is a US supplier with a long-standing position in nutritional premix and ingredient blending for supplement and food applications. Its relevance to this assessment is specialization. A supplier whose core business is blending rather than broad ingredient manufacture typically offers more flexibility on custom ratios and smaller run sizes, which fits a supplement brand scaling a new SKU. On manufacturing and service capability the assessment rewards that focus, while noting that buyers with very large volumes may find a global ingredient group more competitive on price per kilogram.9. Farbest BrandsFarbest Brands is a US-based ingredient supplier serving nutrition and food manufacturers, with a model built on sourcing and supplying specialty ingredients alongside premix-related services. For OEM buyers the advantage is portfolio access and supplier coordination across vitamins, minerals and specialty ingredients. On public verifiability the assessment is more moderate, because the depth of in-house blending and customization is less fully documented in public sources than for dedicated premix houses. Buyers should therefore confirm blending location, testing responsibility and lead time during qualification.10. VitablendVitablend is a specialist vitamin and mineral premix supplier serving food and supplement manufacturers, with a focus on custom blending. Its narrow scope is both its strength and its limit in this assessment. On category relevance and customization it scores strongly, because premix is the entire business rather than one line among many. On portfolio breadth, a specialist blender depends on external ingredient supply, which places more weight on the buyer's own supply-risk review. For buyers seeking a focused blending partner with direct technical dialogue, this profile is often a good fit; for buyers seeking one supplier across ingredients and finished dosage forms, the fit is weaker.What the comparison does and does not establishReading the ten profiles together, three distinctions carry most of the decision weight. The first is whether the supplier manufactures the base ingredients or blends them. Neither model is inherently preferable. Ingredient manufacturers offer scale and specification authority, while specialist blenders offer flexibility and smaller minimum runs. The second is certification scope. A certificate covering handling and processing of a defined product category is not the same as a certificate covering every dosage form a buyer might order, and buyers should check scope rather than logo. The third is dosage-form breadth. A supplier able to blend powder, granules and liquids and also support capsules, tablets, softgels and gummies removes a handover point, but only where the buyer's volumes make that integration economical.This assessment does not establish market share, price competitiveness, delivered lead time or manufacturing capacity for any of the ten companies. Those variables are not reliably observable from public sources and should be established through a structured request for quotation and, where risk justifies it, an audit.

Max Deng

Chengdu PNP Biotech Co., Ltd

+ +86 185-8368-0442

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Ten Global Nutritional Premix Suppliers Ranked for 2026 OEM Buyers News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 05:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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