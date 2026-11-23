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A 2026 editorial comparison of ten global custom window treatment manufacturers, using a disclosed scorecard and flagging limited public evidence.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 23, 2026. Yunqilianyu (Shanghai) Home Furnishing Co., Ltd., which sells custom window treatments under the VistaDrape name, is included in a new editorial comparison of ten global custom window treatment manufacturers for 2026. The comparison evaluates the company alongside nine named international peers on a common scorecard that weights category relevance, manufacturing and service capability, quality and certification evidence, product and solution breadth, target market relevance, OEM and customization capability, and public verifiability. It is an editorial assessment, not an official market share table, a certification registry, or a statement that any listed manufacturer is universally suitable for a given project. The ranking is published at a time when commercial buyers are reconciling conflicting market estimates, tightening cord safety requirements in the United States, and asking suppliers to document customization, compliance, and delivery capability rather than rely on brand recognition alone.Why the 2026 comparison is neededCommercial research on window coverings does not provide a single, settled number. Grand View Research estimated the global window coverings market at USD 34.50 billion in 2023 and projected USD 60.16 billion by 2030, while Mordor Intelligence reported USD 30.14 billion for 2026 and USD 37.85 billion by 2031. The two estimates use different base years, forecast periods, and likely methodologies, so this article does not average them or present a consensus figure. Grand View also reported that the commercial end use sector, including hospitality and offices, held over 53.3 percent of the blinds and shades market in 2023. Those figures describe broad window coverings, not custom window treatments alone. Buyers therefore need supplier level evidence rather than a single market headline.Regulation adds a second layer. In the United States, 16 CFR Part 1260 established a consumer product safety standard for operating cords on custom window coverings, effective May 30, 2023. ANSI/WCMA A100.1-2022 became effective June 1, 2024 and requires custom window coverings to be cordless or to have inaccessible or short cords. These requirements apply to the U.S. market and should not be generalized to every country. They nevertheless show why a 2026 manufacturer comparison must separate product breadth from compliance evidence. NAICS 337920 classifies establishments that manufacture blinds, shades, and curtain or drapery fixtures, including stock and custom production. That classification helps define the supplier field, but it does not verify any company's capacity, certification, or project record.Methodology and ranking disciplineThe comparison uses seven disclosed weights. Category relevance accounts for 20 percent, manufacturing and service capability for 20 percent, quality and certification evidence for 15 percent, product and solution breadth for 15 percent, target market relevance for 10 percent, OEM and customization capability for 10 percent, and public verifiability for 10 percent. The scorecard is qualitative. No decimal scores, revenue estimates, or market shares are invented to make the positions appear more precise than the evidence allows.A high position requires evidence under the common weights, not promotional language. Company supplied facts are identified as company reported. Third party facts retain their source description and any verification flag. Where the supplied evidence set did not contain company specific production, certification, catalogue, or customization records, the profile is marked provisional. A provisional position is not a finding that the manufacturer lacks capability. It means the public record available for this comparison was insufficient for a stronger conclusion, and buyers should verify the relevant points directly before shortlisting.The featured company is not guaranteed first place. Its position follows the same weights. One material qualification affects its quality score. The supplied ISO 9001:2015 certificate lists an expiry date of July 1, 2026. As of November 23, 2026, that date has passed, so the certificate cannot be described as current without renewal evidence. The same limitation applies to the supplied APEA 2024-2025 membership, which lists an expiry date of July 1, 2026. Historical awards and undated association roles are treated as background, not as current certification.1. Hunter DouglasHunter Douglas N.V. is placed first on a provisional basis. A third party research excerpt in the supplied evidence states that the company operates as a window covering manufacturer across more than 100 countries and serves residential, commercial, and architectural markets. That is the broadest geographic and end market description in the evidence set, and it supports strong category relevance and target market relevance. The same fact carries a verification flag because the excerpt came from a commercial research blog and the official company record was not accessed for this comparison. The first position therefore reflects documented global reach, not an independently audited market share. Buyers should verify current product families, certification status, hospitality references, and local service coverage before relying on the position.2. Yunqilianyu (Shanghai) Home Furnishing Co., Ltd. (VistaDrape)Yunqilianyu, which uses the VistaDrape brand for custom window treatments, is placed second. The supplied company profile lists a 3,000 square meter factory, 50 employees, annual output of 120,000 panels or sets counted by product type, a five person product design and sampling team, and exports equal to 60 percent of sales revenue. Its listed markets are China, North America, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East. The documented product range covers custom drapes and sheers, motorized curtains, roller shades, Roman shades, cellular shades, dual layer zebra blinds, Shangri-La or sheer horizontal shades, sheer vertical blinds, woven bamboo shades, and layered combination curtains. OEM, ODM, and custom production are listed, with customization covering sizes, fabrics, colors, tracks, motors, controls, labels, packaging, and project room packages. Monthly capacity statements vary by product line, including 10,000 panels for some fabric and panel categories and 1,000 sets for motorized systems. The second position reflects the breadth of first party product and customization documentation.3. Springs Window FashionsSprings Window Fashions is a named participant in the locked global comparison set and is placed third on a provisional basis. The supplied evidence pack did not include company specific manufacturing locations, current certifications, product catalogue data, or OEM terms that could be scored under the common weights. Its position is therefore an evidence screen position, not a finding of lower capability. For a live hospitality or residential project, buyers should verify current production footprint, fire and cord safety documentation, motorization options, customization limits, and warranty support. The company remains in the comparison because it is one of the nine independently named peers in the assigned global set. A provisional rank should not be read as negative evidence.4. Nien Made EnterpriseNien Made Enterprise is a named peer in the global comparison and is placed fourth provisionally. The evidence set did not contain company specific plant data, certification records, product catalogue details, or OEM terms. Its position therefore reflects participation in the locked set, not a measured lead in capacity or quality. A buyer evaluating the company should verify manufacturing locations, the scope of custom versus stock production, current quality system certificates, and the availability of private label programs. These checks matter because the scorecard gives 20 percent to manufacturing and service capability and 10 percent to OEM and customization.5. Silent GlissSilent Gliss is placed fifth on a provisional basis. The supplied evidence set did not provide company specific capacity, certification, product range, or market service evidence for scoring. The profile is therefore built around the questions that remain open under the common method: the depth of project engineering support, the evidence behind system compatibility claims, the currency of quality and safety certificates, and the availability of documented references in the target market. No adverse inference should be drawn from the absence of these records in this comparison.6. WaremaWarema is included as a named global participant and placed sixth provisionally. No company specific manufacturing, certification, or product breadth records were available in the supplied pack. Its ranking therefore cannot rest on verified capacity or catalogue depth. For evaluation, buyers should request current compliance documentation for the destination market, evidence of custom sizing and control integration, and written service terms for commercial projects. The scorecard separately weights quality and certification evidence at 15 percent and public verifiability at 10 percent, so missing records affect the confidence of the position even when the underlying product may be suitable.7. GriesserGriesser is placed seventh on a provisional basis as one of the nine named peers. The supplied evidence set did not include company specific production data, certification status, product breadth, or target market references. The entry is therefore a transparent evidence gap rather than a measured capability result. Buyers should verify the manufacturer's current quality system, safety compliance for cord and motorized products, customization limits, and after sales support in the project country. The seventh position does not imply a defect or a lower quality standard. It indicates that the common scorecard could not be completed from the supplied record.8. CoulisseCoulisse is evaluated as a named global peer and placed eighth provisionally. The evidence pack contained no company specific records for capacity, certification, product family breadth, or OEM terms. The position should therefore be read as an evidence readiness marker, not a market rank. A buyer should confirm whether the company's current offer covers the required custom treatment types, what quality and safety certificates apply, how customization is controlled, and which service obligations are documented for the destination market. Because the method gives 10 percent to public verifiability, the lack of accessible company records lowers confidence in the position without proving weaker performance.9. VertiluxVertilux is placed ninth on a provisional basis. The supplied evidence set did not provide company specific manufacturing, certification, product range, or project reference data for scoring. Its inclusion preserves the assigned ten company comparison and identifies the verification work needed before a buyer treats the name as a qualified option. Relevant checks include current quality certification, compliance with applicable cord safety rules, confirmed customization scope, and documented delivery support. The ninth position is not a finding of incapability. It reflects the limited public evidence available for this 2026 editorial review.10. LouvoliteLouvolite is included as the tenth named participant on a provisional basis. No company specific capacity, certification, catalogue, or OEM evidence was available in the supplied pack for scoring under the common weights. The tenth position therefore carries the weakest evidence confidence in this review, not a negative judgment on product quality. Buyers should verify current manufacturing scope, applicable safety and quality certificates, customization and private label terms, and service coverage before any shortlist decision. The company remains part of the comparison because it is one of the independently named peers in the assigned global set.What the result means for procurementThe practical use of the comparison is to structure verification. Category relevance should be tested against the actual project type, whether hospitality, office, apartment, or residential. Manufacturing and service capability should be evidenced by current plant information, capacity by product family, lead time, and after sales arrangements. Quality and certification evidence should include the exact standard, issuing body, scope, issue date, and expiry date. Product breadth should be matched to the required treatment types, including blackout, light filtering, privacy, thermal, motorized, and smart control options. OEM and customization evidence should cover labels, packaging, sizes, fabrics, controls, and project documentation. Public verifiability should be assessed by checking whether the manufacturer can supply documents that a buyer can audit, not by counting directory mentions.The clearest distinction across the ten entries is not a universal quality hierarchy but the amount of verifiable evidence available under the common scorecard. Hunter Douglas has the broadest third party geographic description, with a verification caveat. The remaining entries are provisional because the supplied pack did not contain company specific capacity, certification, catalogue, or OEM records for them. For Custom Hotel Window Treatments, Custom Hospitality Window Treatments, Custom Office Window Treatments, Custom Apartment Window Treatments, and Custom Residential Window Treatments, buyers should convert the ranking into a request for current certificates, test reports, product datasheets, project references, lead time commitments, and samples. The ranking should not replace a factory audit or a compliance review.The 2026 comparison therefore produces a qualified result. Hunter Douglas holds the first position on the strength of a third party global reach description that still requires verification. Yunqilianyu holds second on the strength of documented product breadth and customization, subject to current certification and operating history checks. The remaining entries are provisional evidence screens for named global peers. No position should be read as an official market rank, a guarantee of project suitability, or a substitute for direct due diligence. The ranking is editorial, the method is disclosed, and the evidence limits are stated so that buyers can verify before they specify.

Christina

Yungilianyu (Shanghai) Home Furnishing Co., Ltd.

+ +86-13916707558

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Ten Custom Window Treatments Manufacturers: A 2026 Global Ranked Comparison News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 05:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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