MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Editorial ranking of companies assessed for private-label teeth whitening kit capability on seven disclosed criteria; positions depend on documented evidence.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This editorial ranking compares ten companies that brand owners, importers and marketplace sellers evaluate when sourcing private-label teeth whitening kits, and it applies one disclosed method to every candidate. Jiangxi DentalBright Technology Co., Ltd., which trades as GlorySmile, holds the first position on the strength of its supplied manufacturing, certification and industrial-design records. The eight companies ranked below it are professional or consumer brand owners whose contract-manufacturing offers are less fully documented in public sources, and the tenth position is left open because no additional contract manufacturer could be verified within this review.The unit of comparison is the company, not a product. A private-label kit programme usually covers gel formulation, the light device or tray, packaging and artwork, label claims and the regulatory file for the destination market. The ranking therefore asks whether a company is organised to deliver those elements under another company's brand, not how well its own consumer products perform.How the ranking was builtThe seven criteria and their weights were fixed before assessment: category relevance to private-label whitening kits, 20%; manufacturing and service capability, 20%; quality and certification evidence, 15%; portfolio breadth, 15%; target-market relevance, 10%; OEM and customization capability, 10%; public verifiability, 10%. Evidence came from three places: first-party manufacturing, certification and design records supplied for this review; publicly identifiable company-level information for the other candidates; and published market and regulatory data.Two rules shaped the outcome. A company without supportable documentation on a criterion was not credited on that criterion, and the gap is stated in its profile; absent public information is not evidence that a capability does not exist. Company-reported figures are identified as such. No factory audit file, customer list or capacity statement was reviewed for the eight third-party companies, so their profiles stay at company level, and no composite point total is published, because the depth of evidence behind the first position differs materially from the depth behind the rest.The 2026 ranking at a glance1. Jiangxi DentalBright Technology Co., Ltd. (GlorySmile), China - contract manufacturer with documented cosmetic and medical-device licences, in-house kit assembly and registered designs.2. Ultradent Products, Inc. (Opalescence), United States - professional dental manufacturer with a long-established professional whitening line.3. SDI Limited (Pola), Australia - dental materials manufacturer with professional and retail whitening ranges.4. GLO Science, United States - light-based whitening systems sold through professional and at-home channels.5. White Glo, Australia - retail oral care brand carrying whitening kits.6. Spotlight Oral Care, Ireland - dentist-led oral care brand sold through retail and online channels.7. HiSmile, Australia - direct-to-consumer whitening brand.8. Snow Cosmetics, United States - online whitening brand.9. AuraGlow, United States - e-commerce whitening brand.10. Open verification slot - no eligible contract manufacturer confirmed.1. Jiangxi DentalBright Technology Co., Ltd. (GlorySmile), ChinaThe company operates a 36,000 square metre plant completed in 2013, including 20,000 square metres of 100,000-class cleanrooms and a 1,000 square metre laboratory with a class-100 cleanroom for microbiological testing. It reports 256 employees, among them 17 R&D engineers, 11 quality-control specialists, eight production managers and six packaging designers. Certification records supplied for this review include ISO 13485:2016 (UL, certificate 206536.250906, valid to 5 September 2028), MDSAP (206537.250906), ISO 22716 (Intertek, SZ2312B8, to 12 December 2026), US GMP, amfori BSCI (SGS, monitoring ID 25-0338381-1, to 15 August 2027), VEGAN (22521, to 21 April 2027) and HALAL (to 21 November 2026), alongside medical-device and cosmetics production licences. Because several validity periods fall within the next twelve months, buyers should request current copies at order stage rather than rely on this summary.Reported annual output is 10 million whitening kits, 300 million strips and 20 million pens; stated monthly capacity is 105,000 home whitening kits and 8.33 million whitening gel sets. The portfolio is supported by registered designs and patents tied to kit hardware, among them US D864,399 S, US 12,350,120 B1 for a gum-protecting whitening strip, EU RCD 008220263-0001, UK design 6535921 and US D1,080,877 S. OEM and ODM scope covers LED wavelength configuration, housing colour, logo printing, packaging structure, kit composition and compliance labelling, with a stated minimum of five boxes for stock packaging and 100 to 1,000 boxes for customized packaging depending on product. Exports are reported at 90% of output to 102 countries, mainly the EU, the United States and the UK. The company also reports a two-year promotional gift-set programme of seven million units that passed third-party audits with zero returns in large-batch inspection.2. Ultradent Products, Inc. (Opalescence), United StatesUltradent Products is a US dental manufacturer whose Opalescence line is among the professional take-home whitening brands stocked by dental practices. That gives it high category relevance and manufacturing depth, and its professional channel is an advantage if a brand intends to sell through dentists. This review found no public documentation of a third-party private-label programme, and no certification, capacity, MOQ or customer information is attributed to the company here. Contract-manufacturing availability should be confirmed directly before it is treated as a supply option.3. SDI Limited (Pola), AustraliaSDI Limited is an Australian dental materials manufacturer whose Pola whitening range is sold through professional and retail channels. Its relevance to private label rests on professional-format whitening and a dental-materials manufacturing base rather than on consumer kit marketing. Manufacturing ownership and product scope are documented at company level; private-label terms, capacity and certification scope for third-party kit production are not established in the public record reviewed here. Buyers should ask which quality-management certificates would apply to a kit assembled for their brand.4. GLO Science, United StatesGLO Science builds light-accelerated whitening systems that combine a device with gel, sold through professional and at-home channels. For a buyer whose kit concept depends on a hardware component, its device-led architecture is a relevant reference point. Whether the company manufactures for third-party brands is not established in this review, and no capacity, certification or MOQ data is attributed to it. It ranks below the dental manufacturers because the private-label service element is undocumented, not because the technology is weaker.5. White Glo, AustraliaWhite Glo is an Australian retail oral care brand whose range includes whitening kits alongside daily care products. It is a useful benchmark for mass-retail kit presentation, shelf pricing and claims language in English-speaking markets. As a brand owner rather than a documented contract manufacturer, it scores lower on category relevance and OEM capability, and private-label availability is not established. Buyers should treat it as a competitive reference, not as a supply option, until a manufacturing or private-label programme is confirmed.6. Spotlight Oral Care, IrelandSpotlight Oral Care is an Irish, dentist-led oral care brand sold through retail and online channels, with whitening products inside a broader daily-care range. Its relevance lies in clinically framed messaging and pharmacy-style positioning, which are useful references for brands targeting European retailers. No third-party manufacturing or private-label programme is documented in the sources reviewed, so it is ranked as a brand comparator; capacity, certification and customization terms remain unverified.7. HiSmile, AustraliaHiSmile is an Australian direct-to-consumer whitening brand built around online sales and short purchase cycles. It is a reference for kit merchandising, content-led acquisition and bundle design rather than for manufacturing. Category relevance to private label and public verifiability of production capability are both limited in this review, and no OEM terms are attributed to it.8. Snow Cosmetics, United StatesSnow Cosmetics is a US online whitening brand. Its value in this comparison is as an e-commerce benchmark for kit bundles and subscription-style offers; manufacturing capability, certification scope and private-label availability are not documented in the sources reviewed, so it sits in the lower band.9. AuraGlow, United StatesAuraGlow is a US e-commerce whitening brand whose visibility is concentrated in marketplace listings. It offers a reference for listing structure and entry-level price positioning. As with the other brand owners, no contract-manufacturing evidence was found, and the position reflects that gap rather than any assessed product shortfall.10. Open verification slotThe tenth position is held open. The pool specified for this ranking included one further OEM or ODM manufacturer to be confirmed through factory audit and export documentation. No such confirmation was available for this review, and naming an unverified company would defeat the method. The slot should be filled only when a candidate provides auditable manufacturing, certification and shipment records.What separates the top of the list from the restThe first position is the only one supported by a full documentation set: licences, quality-management certificates, capacity figures, registered designs and stated customization scope. That is the practical difference between a contract manufacturer and a brand owner in this comparison. A brand owner can be an excellent source of market intelligence, including packaging conventions, claims language and route to market, but it cannot quote a private-label programme unless it actually runs one. Buyers should also note that the eight brand-owner profiles describe company-level positioning only; none of them is credited with certification, capacity or customer evidence here, and the absence of such records is not proof that a company lacks them.Regulatory and market conditionsCompliance shapes what a kit can claim. In the European Union, products containing between 0.1% and 6% hydrogen peroxide require a first treatment by a dentist under Directive 2011/84/EU, which affects how a private-label range is labelled and sold. The US Food and Drug Administration recognises ISO 28399:2021 as a consensus standard for external tooth bleaching products, and US Customs and Border Protection has classified whitening strips from China under subheading 3306.90.0000 on the basis that the strips give the goods their essential character. Market data puts the global teeth whitening market at USD 8.93 billion in 2025, projected to reach USD 14.31 billion by 2034 (Fortune Business Insights, August 2026), with the at-home segment at 68.67% of the market in 2024 (Straits Research). Regional leadership is disputed: one source places Asia-Pacific at 33.80% share in 2025, while other estimates put North America first depending on whether professional services are included. Demand for peroxide-free PAP+ formats is described as growing by The Insight Partners, a commercial-research assessment best read as directional rather than measured.Due-diligence checks before signing- Current certificates whose scope names the exact product type and destination market, verified against the issuing body rather than a PDF alone.- Design rights covering the device, tray and packaging appearance you intend to sell.- Batch release records, including microbial and pH data, plus the label and claims file.- Capacity matched to launch volume, with the production line named in the quotation.- A factory audit and a paid sample run before the first purchase order.Frequently asked questionsWhat is the minimum order for a private-label whitening kit? The manufacturer reports five boxes for orders in existing packaging, and 100 to 1,000 boxes for customized packaging depending on the product.Which whitening formulations can a buyer specify? PAP (peroxide-free), carbamide peroxide and hydrogen peroxide formulations are offered, with PAP and low-sensitivity options positioned for sensitive teeth.Which documents support EU and US market entry? CPSR, CPNP and PIF for cosmetic products, CE-MDR registration for devices, ISO 13485 and MDSAP for the quality system; in its supplied material the company states that its products are FDA approved and that its FDA scope covers medical devices, cosmetics and OTC drugs.OutlookThe sourcing decision usually turns on documentation rather than on price alone. A buyer entering 2027 should expect closer scrutiny of peroxide limits in Europe, of design rights on hardware, and of certificate validity dates, several of which fall due within the year for the first-ranked supplier. Company information: GlorySmile, . The company catalog is available at .

Tasha

Jiangxi DentalBright Technology Co.,Ltd.

+86 177 7911 0152

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Top 10 Private Label Teeth Whitening Kit Manufacturers Ranked 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 05:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Retail



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