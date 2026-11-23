iQingdao / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

2026 "Belt and Road" Sino-German Business Dialogue Held in Qingdao

23.11.2026 / 05:25 CET/CEST

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QINGDAO, China, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from iQingdao:



On November 20, the 2026 "Belt and Road" Sino-German Business Dialogue, themed "Openness, Inclusiveness, and Win-Win Cooperation," was held in Qingdao, Shandong Province. More than 170 business representatives from Chinese and German government agencies, industrial and commercial associations, Fortune Global 500 companies, and Hidden Champion enterprises gathered to conduct practical matchmaking around intelligent manufacturing and green transformation, as well as two-way investment and financial empowerment. Four projects were signed, with a total value of approximately 120 million euros. The projects cover multiple fields including equipment manufacturing, precision machinery, low-altitude economy supporting facilities, and industry-education integration talent cultivation, injecting new momentum into local economic and trade cooperation between China and Germany. Prior to the dialogue, some foreign guests visited Haier Group and Qingdao TGOOD Electric Co., Ltd. The guests toured the Haier Ecological Experience Center and the China New Energy Eco-Technology Museum, learning about innovative achievements such as smart homes, new energy charging networks, vehicle-to-grid interaction, and virtual power plants. They gained firsthand experience of Qingdao's comprehensive manufacturing system and industrial supporting capabilities, laying a practical foundation for the dialogue's discussions and exchanges. Participants noted that in the face of a complex external environment, the business communities of the two countries should leverage their respective technological and market advantages and work together to promote the transformation and upgrading of manufacturing. The event also featured free networking sessions, where Chinese and foreign enterprises held in-depth discussions on topics such as technology implementation and supply chain collaboration to explore cooperation opportunities. Qingdao and Germany share a deep foundation for economic and trade cooperation. Renowned German companies such as Volkswagen and Siemens have invested and established operations in Qingdao, with over 440 cumulative German investment projects in the city. Qingdao is leveraging open cooperation platforms such as the Sino-German Ecopark to further expand cooperation with Germany and other European countries in industry, investment, and technology. Practical cooperation is an important pillar of China-Germany relations. Both sides look forward to further deepening cooperation in manufacturing, green industries, and two-way investment, strengthening the alignment of development strategies, promoting two-way exchanges of talent, technology, and knowledge, and leveraging the bridging role of local governments and industrial and commercial associations. These efforts will advance exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and German localities and enterprises, injecting momentum into the sustained development of bilateral economic and trade relations.



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