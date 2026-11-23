MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, has acknowledged the administrative experience and firm working style of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, while drawing a comparison with the functioning of the present Bhajanlal Sharma-led government.

Speaking in an interview with IANS, Gehlot said that despite having significant political differences with Raje, he recognised that she had exercised firm control over the administration during her tenure as Chief Minister.

“I have had significant differences with Vasundhara Raje. During her first five-year term, we did not even speak to each other. However, there is a world of difference between her working style and that of the present Chief Minister,” Gehlot said.

He also highlighted Raje's administrative experience, pointing out that she had served as a Union Minister before becoming the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

“She had also served as a Union Minister and gained considerable administrative experience,” he said.

Gehlot further recalled that Raje had campaigned against the Congress, won the elections and subsequently run the state government with a firm hand.

“She campaigned against us, won the elections and ran the government with a firm hand. She kept the bureaucracy under control, perhaps even excessively so,” he said.

The Congress leader said that Raje had her own way of functioning and was firm in implementing her approach to governance.

“She governed in her own style and did so firmly. There is no doubt about that,” Gehlot said.

His remarks come amid his criticism of the present Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Gehlot has questioned the functioning of the current administration and alleged that governance in the state has weakened compared with the previous regime.

By acknowledging Raje's administrative approach despite their political differences, Gehlot sought to underline the distinction between her style of functioning and that of the present Chief Minister.

The former Chief Minister's assessment also comes against the backdrop of continuing political contestation in Rajasthan, where the Congress is seeking to strengthen its position ahead of the next Assembly elections.