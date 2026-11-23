MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 23 (IANS) Jharkhand leaders on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Saira Munda, mother of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Arjun Munda, who passed away at the age of 91. They said that a mother's passing is an irreplaceable loss in life and extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, expressed deep sorrow over her demise and said, "The news of the passing of the mother of Jharkhand's former Chief Minister and my elder brother, the respected Shri Arjun Munda ji, is deeply saddening."

"A mother's passing is an irreplaceable loss in life. At this time of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Shri Arjun Munda ji and his entire family. May Marang Buru grant peace to the departed soul and give the grieving family the strength to bear this immense sorrow," he said.

Babulal Marandi, Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, also expressed condolences, saying, "Dear Arjun ji, my heart is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of your revered mother. Your words reflect a son's anguish. No matter how old we grow, when a mother places her hand on our head, it feels as though everything will be all right."

He paid tribute to Saira Munda and prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family. He also concluded his message with 'Om Shanti'.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren also expressed grief over her demise, describing the loss of a mother as the greatest and most irreparable loss in life. He extended his deepest condolences to Arjun Munda and his family and prayed to Marang Buru to grant peace to the departed soul.

Arjun Munda shared the news of his mother's demise through an emotional post on social media platform X, expressing deep grief over the loss.

"Mother is no longer in this world... Your departure has not only taken away the shadow of love from my heart, but also the strongest support in life, the one that made every difficulty seem small and every pain seem light," he wrote.

He also informed that his mother's last rites would be performed on Monday.

According to reports, Saira Munda had been unwell for a long time. Two days before her demise, President Droupadi Murmu had spoken to Arjun Munda over the phone to enquire about his mother's health.