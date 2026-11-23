MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Nov 23 (IANS) A massive fire broke out late on Sunday night at a private company in Sector 6 of Noida that manufactured plastic decorative items, engulfing the entire building and triggering panic in the surrounding area.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the incident was reported, and firefighting operations continued for several hours before the flames were brought under control.

According to the information available, the fire broke out at the company located in the Phase 1 police station area. Smoke and flames were initially spotted emerging from inside the premises, but the blaze spread rapidly and soon engulfed the entire building.

The company manufactures decorative items using plastic. The presence of plastic products and other combustible materials inside the premises is believed to have contributed to the rapid spread and intensity of the fire.

Fire brigade teams launched an extensive operation, continuously spraying water to contain the flames. Given the scale of the blaze and the fact that the entire building had been affected, firefighters faced considerable difficulty in bringing the situation under control.

After several hours of sustained efforts, the fire was eventually extinguished. However, firefighters continued the cooling operation to prevent any possibility of the blaze reigniting.

During the cooling process, water is sprayed on heated sections of the building and areas affected by the fire to bring down the temperature and eliminate any remaining embers that could trigger another outbreak.

The major relief in the incident is that no casualties have been reported so far.

However, the extent of damage to the building and the materials stored inside is yet to be assessed. The incident caused considerable panic in the surrounding locality, with emergency teams remaining at the site to ensure that the situation was fully brought under control. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.