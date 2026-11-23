Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi Announces Intensive Cleanliness Drive

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Monday conducted a field inspection of sanitation conditions across a 2.5 to 3-kilometre stretch in the national capital and announced an intensive cleanliness drive in partnership with local volunteers and the Gurdwara Management Committee.

During the inspection, Wahi evaluated civic upkeep and directed municipal staff to resolve localised sanitation gaps identified along the route. Speaking to reporters, the mayor underscored the civic body's broader alignment with national cleanliness goals. He said,“Inspired by the call given by our Prime Minister, we are all firmly committed and resolved to make Delhi beautiful and clean. With this objective, we conducted a survey today covering a stretch of about 2.5 to 3 kilometres. While we are largely satisfied, some shortcomings were identified, and instructions have been issued to address them.”

To accelerate cleanup efforts and boost community involvement, the civic body will launch a coordinated sanitation campaign on Tuesday alongside youth groups and Sikh community representatives.“Tomorrow, in collaboration with our young volunteers and our Sikh brothers from the Gurdwara Management Committee, we will undertake an intensive cleanliness drive to ensure a smooth process and achieve visible results as quickly as possible," Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said.

Earlier in November, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called for collective public participation in keeping the national capital clean and protecting the Yamuna, saying that cleanliness was not merely the government's responsibility but a duty shared by every citizen. Actor Jackie Shroff, actress Esha Gupta and singer Bismil also joined the Yamuna cleanliness campaign, urging people to take responsibility for waste management and leave behind a cleaner environment for future generations.

Addressing the campaign, the Delhi CM said the initiative was not limited to the Munak Canal but concerned the entire city and the Yamuna, which she described as the "Mother Yamuna". She stressed that citizens must ensure that public spaces and venues are cleaned after festivals and cultural celebrations. "This is not just about the Munak Canal; it concerns the entirety of Delhi, and our Mother Yamuna. It is about the cleanliness of the city and making it green. Since Delhi belongs to us, it is our collective responsibility," the Chief Minister said.