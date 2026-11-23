Nepal PM Balendra Shah Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Nepal PM Balendra Shah on Monday paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, by laying a wreath at his memorial in Raj Ghat, as part of his state visit to India. The Nepal PM also signed the guestbook at the memorial site after he paid a floral tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Prior to this, PM Shah received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with Prime Minister Modi in attendance. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit from November 22 to 23 is being held at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later in the day, Nepal PM is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi.

In its statement announcing the visit, the MEA said the discussions would cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional and international developments of mutual interest. "Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister of Nepal on 23 November 2026 to review the full range of India–Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," the Ministry stated.

The MEA also highlighted the historical, cultural and civilisational foundations of India-Nepal relations, noting that cooperation between the two countries has expanded across traditional as well as emerging sectors. "India and Nepal share close and friendly relations, rooted in historical, cultural and civilisational links and strong people-to-people ties. Bilateral cooperation has witnessed progress across diverse sectors, including trade and commerce, development partnership, energy and water resources, and physical and digital connectivity, with growing engagement in newer areas such as start-ups, technology and innovation, and sports," the Ministry said.

Prime Minister Modi will also host an official luncheon in honour of his Nepalese counterpart and his 34-member government delegation. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening economic cooperation, particularly in trade, transportation, investment and infrastructure development. Both countries are also expected to exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering several areas of mutual interest, including education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development. Connectivity and energy cooperation are also expected to feature prominently during the visit. The two sides are expected to inaugurate several completed projects in these sectors and lay foundation stones for upcoming initiatives, reflecting their efforts to expand cross-border cooperation. Beyond government-level engagements, the visit will also feature a Nepal-India Business Forum aimed at attracting Indian investment to Nepal. The forum will provide a platform for business representatives from both countries to explore opportunities for collaboration and strengthen commercial ties. The Nepal Prime Minister is accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials. (ANI)