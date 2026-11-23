Bill Ackman Urges Fed to Shift Inflation Target to 3 Percent Goal

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman has called on the US Federal Reserve to reconsider its 2 per cent inflation target and adopt a 3 per cent goal, warning that further interest rate hikes could push the US and global economies into recession. In a post on X, Ackman said financial conditions had tightened sharply and argued that another rate increase at the Fed's December 9 policy decision could be a mistake.

“I think the Fed is about to make another mistake on December 9th. Financial conditions have tightened massively,” he wrote. He pointed to the cost of borrowing for SpaceX, which recently raised secured debt financing at an interest rate of 8.259 per cent, compared with below 6 per cent on its unsecured bond offering at the time of its initial public offering. Ackman also said the recent decline in stock markets had increased the cost of raising equity capital.

The financing comparison comes amid a major funding requirement for artificial intelligence infrastructure. Reuters earlier reported that a roughly USD 44 billion debt package was arranged for SpaceX to finance its acquisition of Nvidia chips and related equipment. Ackman argued that the economic environment had changed since the Fed established its 2 per cent inflation objective, citing geopolitical risks, higher global defence spending, deglobalisation, tariffs and large investments in AI infrastructure and energy.

“3% inflation is a more realistic ambition in the new world,” he said, adding that the Fed risked triggering a recession if it continued raising rates in an effort to bring inflation back to 2 per cent. The October 27-28 meeting minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) show that a majority of participants had observed a tightening in financial conditions since the September meeting, including higher mortgage rates and wider credit spreads for riskier and AI-related borrowers.

However, the minutes also underline the challenge facing policymakers. Inflation remained elevated, with staff estimating headline personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation at 3.6 per cent and core PCE inflation at 3.1 per cent in September. Most participants expected inflation to move towards the 2 per cent objective over time. The Fed kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.75-4 per cent at the October meeting, with two members favouring a 25-basis-point increase. Almost all participants judged that further rate increases would likely be appropriate under their baseline outlooks. The next policy meeting is scheduled for December 8-9.

The Fed's 2 per cent longer-run inflation goal is measured using the annual change in the PCE price index and is considered consistent with its mandate for maximum employment and price stability. The December decision will therefore test how policymakers weigh persistent inflation against tighter borrowing conditions and risks to economic growth. (ANI)