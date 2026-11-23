Dilip Ghosh Claims INDIA Alliance Will Disintegrate After UP Polls

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 23 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Monday dismissed the INDIA alliance as a temporary arrangement aimed at misleading voters, asserting that its constituent parties will ultimately go their separate ways. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and the opposition alliance, predicting that the coalition will disintegrate once the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are announced. He further criticised Banerjee, saying that she has lost everything and all she is doing now is wasting her time away in Delhi. "The 'INDI' alliance is cooking up a mess; once the UP elections are announced, everyone will forget about it and go their own separate ways. No one is truly supporting anyone else; they are just keeping the public confused. Mamata Banerjee doesn't even hold the position of a local councillor anymore; she has lost everywhere, and her party is effectively finished. With her party's funds gone and its offices lost, what else is she supposed to do? She is just whiling away her time in Delhi, sitting around and having tea with people; that is all she is doing," he said.

The remarks came as Uttar Pradesh is heading towards the 2027 Assembly elections. The State has 403 Assembly seats and is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, with the Congress also looking to expand its political footprint there. The SP is aiming for a major political comeback in 2027 after suffering consecutive losses in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls. A look at their past electoral figures highlights the stakes for both parties. Moreover, Ghosh expressed serious concern over reports of atrocities against minority Hindus, reiterating India's historical commitment to supporting persecuted communities and citing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). "What is happening in Bangladesh is unacceptable to anyone, and the persecution of Hindus continues unabated. Both before and after independence, and even now, we have always stood by the Hindus there, and our doors remain open to them. We have even amended our laws to provide citizenship to those who arrive here; the government and the people of this country will always stand by them," he said.