SP and Congress Begin Seat Sharing Talks for 2027 UP Assembly Polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand on Monday said the party's four-member committee, led by senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav, will discuss seat requirements, constituency preferences and potential candidates with the Congress during the first round of seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, adding that the final decision will rest with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking to ANI, Chand said the discussions would assess the electoral prospects of potential candidates, previous election results and the organisational strength of both parties in the constituencies under consideration. "Our party has formed a four-member committee, led by Professor Ramgopal Yadav, which will hold discussions with the Congress party's committee. This is the first round of talks. The discussions will cover how many seats the Congress party seeks and which specific seats they are interested in," he said.

Explaining the issues expected to be taken up during the meeting, Chand said the committees would also deliberate on potential candidates and evaluate their chances of winning. "We will also deliberate on potential candidates for these seats and assess who has the best chance of winning. Furthermore, we will review the results of previous elections in those constituencies, examining who the current MLA is, who finished as the runner-up, the overall political landscape, and the organisational strength of each party. These are the issues that will be discussed today," he said.

Emphasising that the discussions were at an initial stage, the SP leader said the final call on the seat-sharing arrangement would be taken by the party leadership. "While this is the initial round of talks, the final decision regarding seat-sharing will be made by Akhilesh Yadav," Chand added. Meanwhile, speaking on the seat-sharing discussions with the SP, Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Sunday, "The talks are underway. Let us hope for the best."

The SP and Congress are scheduled to hold their first round of seat-sharing discussions on Monday at the residence of Congress leader Pramod Tiwari in New Delhi. The two-day meeting will continue on November 23 and 24, with senior leaders from both parties participating in the deliberations. The SP delegation will include National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, State President Shyam Lal Pal, and MPs Iqra Hasan and Rajiv Rai. According to sources, this will be the first meeting between the two parties regarding the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with discussions in Delhi scheduled to continue over two days. The talks are expected to focus on working out a seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats.

The meeting comes after the SP announced the formation of a committee to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements with its INDIA bloc partners for the 2027 polls. In a post on X on Sunday, the party said its National President, Akhilesh Yadav, had constituted a panel comprising Ram Gopal Yadav, Shyam Lal Pal, Rajiv Rai and Iqra Choudhary will hold negotiations on behalf of the SP. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' had described the SP's move to form a seat-sharing committee as a "good start" and reiterated that the Congress was committed to strengthening the alliance. (ANI)