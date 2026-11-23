New Zealand Secure Hard Fought Draw Against India in Opening Test

Wellington [New Zealand], November 23 (ANI): New Zealand held their nerve to secure a hard-fought draw against India in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve on Monday, with Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips frustrating the visitors' bowling attack through the final session of an absorbing fifth day. India, who had declared their first innings at a mammoth 720/9, were unable to force a victory despite reducing the hosts to 119/2 at the start of the final day.

New Zealand eventually finished their second innings at 239/5 after 120 overs, with captain Shubman Gill shaking hands with the opposition batters with less than an hour remaining in the match. Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 off 186 deliveries, while Phillips scored an unbeaten 26 from 126 balls as the pair displayed tremendous patience to deny India the remaining five wickets.

The duo continued their resistance in the final session after taking New Zealand to 206/5 at tea. The Indian bowlers tried different combinations to break the partnership, even bringing Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal into the attack, but none could produce the breakthrough India desperately needed. Mitchell and Phillips largely focused on preserving their wickets, leaving the Indian bowlers increasingly frustrated as the overs ticked away.

With the pitch offering little assistance and the New Zealand batters showing no urgency to chase the target, the contest gradually moved towards a draw. The result means both teams take four points from the opening Test, leaving India without the full points they were targeting in their bid to strengthen their position in the ICC World Test Championship race.

India had entered the final day firmly in control after picking up two wickets during the morning session. Devon Conway, who resumed unbeaten on 59, was dismissed for 65 by Washington Sundar, with Rishabh Pant completing the catch. Prasidh Krishna then removed Rachin Ravindra for 37, with KL Rahul taking a sharp catch, reducing New Zealand to 139/4. Anshul Kamboj provided India with their only breakthrough in the second session, dismissing Tom Blundell for 15 in the 77th over. However, Mitchell and Phillips ensured there was no further damage before tea, taking New Zealand to 206/5.

India were left needing five wickets in the final session, but the New Zealand pair remained resolute and successfully negotiated the remaining overs to save the match. Earlier, India had put themselves in a commanding position by posting 720/9 declared in their first innings. Rahul led the batting effort with a superb 136, while Pant scored 128. Gill narrowly missed out on a century, falling for 98, while Jaiswal contributed 85. Padikkal and Jurel also made valuable contributions with 80 and 78 respectively.

In reply, New Zealand were bowled out for 368, conceding a substantial first-innings deficit. Henry Nicholls was the standout performer for the hosts, remaining unbeaten on 175, while Phillips scored 118. The pair rescued New Zealand after they had slumped to 70/5, adding 216 runs for the sixth wicket to give their side a fighting chance. For India, Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling attack with four wickets, while Akash Deep claimed three. Kamboj picked up two wickets and Prasidh Krishna accounted for one.

The draw is only the second at the Basin Reserve in 15 Tests since 2015. The previous instance came in December 2018, when Sri Lanka held New Zealand to a draw after trailing by 296 runs in the first innings. The result also marks India's second consecutive drawn Test, following their stalemate in Sri Lanka in August. The last time India featured in two or more successive drawn Tests was during the 2014-15 tour of Australia and the subsequent Test against Bangladesh in 2015, when they registered three consecutive draws. India will now travel to Christchurch for the second and final Test of the series, scheduled to begin at Hagley Oval on November 27. The visitors will be keen to bounce back and secure a series victory in what will also be the final match of their lengthy tour of New Zealand. India had earlier won the five-match T20I series 3-2 and claimed the ODI series 3-1. They will now look to finish the tour on a winning note in the final Test. (ANI)