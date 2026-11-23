

StoneX analyst Mike Hickey sees a 24% upside potential for GME stock.

Roaring Kitty's return with a Cat Mario post failed to fetch a meme stock rally. Dan Ives said GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen is shifting the business toward collectibles.

GameStop (GME) stock is on track for a green month as Wall Street sees a future beyond meme-stock hype. StoneX initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating, betting on booming collectibles sales, store reopenings and a potential boost from“Grand Theft Auto VI.”

GameStop stock edged 0.5% higher overnight Sunday. The stock has been gaining for three straight weeks and has rallied 10% so far this month.

A New Growth Strategy Takes Shape For GameStop

According to a MarketWatch report, StoneX analyst Mike Hickey believes the retailer's investment appeal has changed. Instead of depending on 'meme stock' buzz, the company could benefit from rising demand for collectibles and gamers purchasing new hardware to enjoy blockbuster releases.

“It's a real company, and it's trading at what we think is a very undervalued price,” Hickey said. He added that StoneX previously viewed the stock negatively but has since changed its position, explaining that the speculative trading phase has run its course.

StoneX recently began covering GameStop with a 'Buy' rating and a $33 price target, implying a 24% upside potential from the stock's last close. The firm sees green shoots in the retailer's decision to reopen selected U.S. locations, following years of store closures.

“There's really no other stock that you can buy that gives you that much exposure to collectibles,” said Hickey.

Roaring Kitty's Influence On GME Appears To Be Fading

The latest test of GameStop's meme-stock appeal came Thursday, when Keith Gill, better known as Roaring Kitty, posted a picture of Cat Mario on his X account after nearly two years of silence. Gill helped turn GameStop into a meme stock in 2021.

This time, however, the reaction was relatively muted. GameStop stock only advanced 1.5% on Thursday, followed by a 1% drop on Friday.

Dan Ives, senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co., believes GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen is reshaping the retailer around collectibles while improving its operating efficiency.

“This is no longer a meme stock; it's in the process of becoming a new and improved story,” Ives said. GameStop's second-quarter collectibles revenue surged 57%, accounting for 45.1% of the company's total sales.

GME Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained 'bullish' with a 96% increase in message volume over the past week.

A user said,“What most people seem to be missing is that this is a much more solid company RN. The roaring meow never mattered for long-term holders.” The user also added that GameStop has expanded its collectibles business, which has grown rapidly in popularity.

Another user said,“All of those who say that RC will dilute as soon as this pump is in denial - I very much doubt he will want to devalue all the board buys that happened in the last month and a half.”

GME stock has gained 32% year-to-date.

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