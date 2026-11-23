

Three Sellas executives sold nearly $717,000 in shares under the same tax requirement.

Sellas raised $172.5 million at $13 a share and expects to keep $161.8 million after fees. Median survival hit 24 months with Sellas' leukemia vaccine, compared with 14.7 months on the best available treatment.

Shares of Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) capped their best week in nearly six years after a Phase 3 leukemia trial showed that its experimental vaccine helped patients live longer. Yet the biotech's latest insider filings show CEO Angelos Stergiou sold more than $510,000 in stock shortly after the trial announcement. The answer lies in taxes tied to performance-based stock awards. This comes amid a $172.5 million capital raise as it prepares for its next regulatory milestones.

SLS stock jumped 156% last week after the results, then fell for three straight sessions. Even then, shares ended Friday at $13.66, up nearly 74% for the week.

Regal Trial Win Triggers Tax Bill For SLS Executives

When the Phase 3 Regal trial met its survival goal, Stergiou and two other executives earned shares that Sellas had awarded them on that condition. The awards came with a tax bill, and the company required all three to sell enough shares to cover it. Last week, Stergiou sold 26,606 shares at $19.178 each. He still directly owned more than 1.73 million shares afterward.

CFO John Burns sold 3,831 shares for about $73,471, leaving him with 558,893. Chief Development Officer Dragan Cicic sold 6,933 shares for about $132,961 and retained 557,361. All three sold at the same price that day, bringing the total to 37,370 shares worth about $716,682.

Sellas' Stock Offering Grows To $172.5M

Sellas also closed its public offering on Friday. The original $150 million deal grew to $172.5 million when the underwriters bought another 1.73 million shares. In total, Sellas sold 13.27 million new shares at $13 each. This was 28% below Wednesday's close of $17.95, but still 74% above Monday's close of $7.47, before the trial results.

Sellas expects to keep $161.8 million after fees, more than the $134.7 million it held in cash and cash equivalents at the end of September. It plans to use the money to fund clinical trials, prepare for a possible drug launch and cover day-to-day costs.“This financing significantly strengthens our balance sheet, giving us the capital runway to execute through our most critical upcoming milestones,” Stergiou said on LinkedIn.

The Survival Data SLS Plans To Take To FDA

Patients who received Sellas' leukemia vaccine, Galinpepimut-S (GPS), lived a median of 24 months, compared with 14.7 months for those given the best available treatment. The Phase 3 Regal trial enrolled 126 patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who were in a second or later remission and could not undergo a stem cell transplant. The vaccine reduced the risk of death by 41% over the study period, which is a statistically significant result.

“We had guided that we would deliver topline primary endpoint results-and this week, we delivered,” Stergiou said. He added that Sellas is finishing its analysis and working with the trial's lead investigator, Hagop Kantarjian, to present the full findings at a major medical conference and publish them in a peer-reviewed journal.

Sellas plans to request an FDA meeting as soon as possible to confirm what it needs to include in its application. The company aims to file for approval in the first half of 2027 and will seek expedited review.“Moments like this don't happen overnight,” Stergious said, adding:“Exciting months ahead!”

How Do Retail Traders Feel About SLS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SLS jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish';eve;s a week ago amid 'extremely high' message volume.

SLS sentiment and message volume as of November 23 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“$SLS Imagine being the CEO of $MRK, $JNJ or any other top BP and trying to explain to the Board that your competitor bought Sellas because you were not quick enough to pull the trigger?”

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Another user said GPS, SLS009 and Sellas' broader WT1 immunotherapy platform could justify a $20 billion buyout, or about $92.25 a share.“Acquiring SELLAS today carries development risk, but waiting could mean paying billions more for the same technologies,” the user said.

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SLS stock has surged 262% year-to-date.

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