Bengaluru residents should prepare for scheduled power disruptions on November 23 and 24, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced maintenance-related outages across more than 127 areas. The shutdowns on Monday could extend to around 10.5 hours in some localities, while additional emergency maintenance work by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) will affect several areas on Tuesday.

Several neighbourhoods across north, south and central Bengaluru will experience electricity interruptions at different times, depending on the substation maintenance schedule.

Bengaluru power cut on November 23: Affected areas

1. Pottery Road Substation (9 am to 7:30 pm)



Maruti Sevanagar

Jai Bharat Nagar

Fraser Town

Cox Town

Benson Town

Richards Town

Davis Road

Mosque Road

Baiyappanahalli

Halasuru

Jeevanhalli

Coles Road Tannery Road

2. Nandini Layout Substation (10 am to 4 pm)



Subramanya Nagar

Gayatri Nagar

Krishnananda Nagar

Yeshwantpur Industrial Area

Shankar Nagar

Mahalaxmi Layout

AGB Layout

Srinivasa Nagar

Jaimaruti Nagar

BHEL Layout

JC Nagar Kurubarahalli

3. Sarakki and Adugodi Substations (10 am to 5 pm)



Shakambari Nagar

JP Nagar 1st Phase

Puttenahalli

Jayanagar

ITI Layout

SBI Colony

Bannerghatta Road

Dollars Layout

Adugodi

Lakkasandra Wilson Garden

Bengaluru power cut on November 24: Affected areas

1. Abbigere Substation (10 am to 4 pm)



Kammagondanahalli

Abbigere

Vaderahalli

Lakshipura

Kuvempu Nagar

Singapore Abbigere Industrial Area

2. Puttenahalli Substation (11 am to 4 pm)



Venkatala

Palanahalli

Kattigenahalli

Century Layout

Ananthapur Gate

Marasandra

Kogilu

Maruti Nagar Mylapanahalli

Residents in the affected localities are advised to plan their household and office activities accordingly, particularly if they depend on electricity for work, cooking, water supply or other essential requirements.

Consumers should also charge their mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices in advance and make alternative arrangements wherever necessary. Power restoration may depend on the completion of maintenance work, and timings could change depending on operational requirements.

Residents are advised to follow BESCOM's official updates for the latest information on scheduled outages and power restoration.