FADA Releases 42 Days Festive'26 Vehicle Retail Data
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 23rd November 2026, New Delhi, BHARAT: The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today released 42 Days Festive'26 Vehicle Retail Data.
Festive'26 Auto Retail
Reflecting on Festive'26 Auto Retail performance, FADA President Mr. Sai Giridhar said:“The 42-day festive season of 2026 will be remembered as the year Indian auto retail set a record on top of a record. Against last year's extraordinary base which got amplified by GST 2.0, the twin festivals had delivered an all-time high - festive retails this year still grew 2.21% to 55,25,490 units, the highest-ever 42-day festive in our history. Measured over two years, against the clean festive of 2024, that is a remarkable 23.95% rise - proof that the demand step-up unleashed by the Government's GST 2.0 reforms has not merely held, but deepened.
What makes this season special is how it was won. The festive opened quietly through Navratri, when the shadow of last year's towering base was at its longest; but as Dhanteras and Deepawali arrived, demand found its stride and built into a powerful crescendo. The turnaround is written in the numbers - a Passenger Vehicle segment that was down over 18% at the Navratri stage closed the full festive with its deficit more than halved, and the overall market swung from negative at Navratri into positive territory. India's festive spirit, once again, delivered when it mattered most.
The growth was broad-based and led from the heartland. Two-Wheelers grew 3.67%, Commercial Vehicles 7.13%, Three-Wheelers 5.32%, Tractors 2.24% and Construction Equipment a standout 26.06% - spread right across the mobility pyramid, from the first-time commuter to the freight operator and the farmer. Passenger Vehicles, at −7.16%, were the one segment still lapping last year's exceptional GST-driven surge; yet even here the two-year picture is strongly positive at +16.43%, with a healthy pipeline of festive bookings still converting into deliveries.
But the defining story of this festive is electric. EV retails surged 52.62% to cross five lakh units in a single festive for the first time ever - an all-time high - led by Electric Two-Wheelers (+61.10%) and Electric Passenger Vehicles (+72.91%), with Electric Commercial Vehicles more than doubling. Close to one in ten festive vehicles sold this season was electric. This is India embracing cleaner mobility on its own merit - on running-cost economics, better range and widening choice - a decisive, demand-led shift, with festive EV retails up a stunning 67.55% over two years. The energy transition in Indian mobility has arrived.
This season reaffirms a simple truth: the fundamentals of Indian auto retail are strong and broadening. Affordability anchored by GST 2.0, a resilient Bharat-led consumer, an expanding multi-powertrain choice, and the aspiration of a young, confident India are together carrying the sector to new heights. We thank the Government for a forward-looking policy environment - from the transformative GST 2.0 reforms to the clean-mobility push - that continues to place the Indian customer at its very centre.
As we step out of the festive and into the final stretch of the year, India stands on the cusp of a historic milestone - its first-ever year of over 3 crore vehicle retails. This festive season has set the stage for it. It is a fitting reflection of the wider India Growth Story and the nation's march towards a Viksit Bharat - a country on the move, and an auto retail sector proud to remain its most honest and most hopeful barometer.”
About FADA India
Founded in 1964, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), is the apex national body of Automobile Retail Industry in India engaged in the sale, service and spares of 2 & 3 Wheelers, Passenger Cars, UVs, Commercial Vehicles (including buses and trucks), Tractors and Wheeled Construction Equipment. FADA India represents over 15,000 Automobile Dealerships having over 30,000 dealership outlets including multiple Associations of Automobile Dealers at the Regional, State and City levels representing the entire Auto Retail Industry. Together we employ ~5 million people at dealerships and service centres.
FADA India, at the same time also actively networks with the Industries and the authorities, both at the Central & State levels to provide its inputs and suggestions on the Auto Policy, Taxation, Vehicle Registration Procedure, Road Safety and Clean Environment, etc. to sustain the growth of the Automobile Retail Trade in India.
Festive'26 Auto Retail
Reflecting on Festive'26 Auto Retail performance, FADA President Mr. Sai Giridhar said:“The 42-day festive season of 2026 will be remembered as the year Indian auto retail set a record on top of a record. Against last year's extraordinary base which got amplified by GST 2.0, the twin festivals had delivered an all-time high - festive retails this year still grew 2.21% to 55,25,490 units, the highest-ever 42-day festive in our history. Measured over two years, against the clean festive of 2024, that is a remarkable 23.95% rise - proof that the demand step-up unleashed by the Government's GST 2.0 reforms has not merely held, but deepened.
What makes this season special is how it was won. The festive opened quietly through Navratri, when the shadow of last year's towering base was at its longest; but as Dhanteras and Deepawali arrived, demand found its stride and built into a powerful crescendo. The turnaround is written in the numbers - a Passenger Vehicle segment that was down over 18% at the Navratri stage closed the full festive with its deficit more than halved, and the overall market swung from negative at Navratri into positive territory. India's festive spirit, once again, delivered when it mattered most.
The growth was broad-based and led from the heartland. Two-Wheelers grew 3.67%, Commercial Vehicles 7.13%, Three-Wheelers 5.32%, Tractors 2.24% and Construction Equipment a standout 26.06% - spread right across the mobility pyramid, from the first-time commuter to the freight operator and the farmer. Passenger Vehicles, at −7.16%, were the one segment still lapping last year's exceptional GST-driven surge; yet even here the two-year picture is strongly positive at +16.43%, with a healthy pipeline of festive bookings still converting into deliveries.
But the defining story of this festive is electric. EV retails surged 52.62% to cross five lakh units in a single festive for the first time ever - an all-time high - led by Electric Two-Wheelers (+61.10%) and Electric Passenger Vehicles (+72.91%), with Electric Commercial Vehicles more than doubling. Close to one in ten festive vehicles sold this season was electric. This is India embracing cleaner mobility on its own merit - on running-cost economics, better range and widening choice - a decisive, demand-led shift, with festive EV retails up a stunning 67.55% over two years. The energy transition in Indian mobility has arrived.
This season reaffirms a simple truth: the fundamentals of Indian auto retail are strong and broadening. Affordability anchored by GST 2.0, a resilient Bharat-led consumer, an expanding multi-powertrain choice, and the aspiration of a young, confident India are together carrying the sector to new heights. We thank the Government for a forward-looking policy environment - from the transformative GST 2.0 reforms to the clean-mobility push - that continues to place the Indian customer at its very centre.
As we step out of the festive and into the final stretch of the year, India stands on the cusp of a historic milestone - its first-ever year of over 3 crore vehicle retails. This festive season has set the stage for it. It is a fitting reflection of the wider India Growth Story and the nation's march towards a Viksit Bharat - a country on the move, and an auto retail sector proud to remain its most honest and most hopeful barometer.”
About FADA India
Founded in 1964, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), is the apex national body of Automobile Retail Industry in India engaged in the sale, service and spares of 2 & 3 Wheelers, Passenger Cars, UVs, Commercial Vehicles (including buses and trucks), Tractors and Wheeled Construction Equipment. FADA India represents over 15,000 Automobile Dealerships having over 30,000 dealership outlets including multiple Associations of Automobile Dealers at the Regional, State and City levels representing the entire Auto Retail Industry. Together we employ ~5 million people at dealerships and service centres.
FADA India, at the same time also actively networks with the Industries and the authorities, both at the Central & State levels to provide its inputs and suggestions on the Auto Policy, Taxation, Vehicle Registration Procedure, Road Safety and Clean Environment, etc. to sustain the growth of the Automobile Retail Trade in India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment