MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy struck the Industrialnyi district with a jet-powered drone. We are clarifying the consequences," he wrote, later reporting a second strike in the district.

The mayor also reported that an enemy drone had struck a high-rise residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Shahed drone strikes kindergarten in Kharkiv, several injured

Later, Terekhov reported the consequences of the strike in the Industrialnyi district.

"The strike on a high-rise residential building damaged around 20 windows and several cars parked in the courtyard. No reports of injuries have been received so far," he wrote.

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