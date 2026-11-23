Russian Drones Strike Two Districts Of Kharkiv
"The enemy struck the Industrialnyi district with a jet-powered drone. We are clarifying the consequences," he wrote, later reporting a second strike in the district.
The mayor also reported that an enemy drone had struck a high-rise residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.Read also: Shahed drone strikes kindergarten in Kharkiv, several injured
Later, Terekhov reported the consequences of the strike in the Industrialnyi district.
"The strike on a high-rise residential building damaged around 20 windows and several cars parked in the courtyard. No reports of injuries have been received so far," he wrote.
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