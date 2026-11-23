MENAFN - The Conversation) Have you ever wondered why restaurants include outrageously expensive bottles of wine on their menus?

Often, those bottles aren't expected to sell. Instead, they make the other wines seem better value even if they are still overpriced. By changing the context of the decision, the out-of-reach expensive option can nudge customers towards wanting the cheaper option more.

Marketers use similar tricks all the time. A holiday package that's sold out, a premium subscription nobody really wants, or a product that's clearly overpriced can all influence how we perceive the alternatives around them.

Behavioural economists call these influences“decoy effects”. They reveal that decisions are not always rational based on absolute value. Instead, they are often shaped by the options available at the time.

Humans aren't the only animals making decisions. Every day, wild animals weigh up risks and rewards: whether to investigate a novel object, where to forage, or whether entering a trap is worth the potential danger.

That got us wondering: could a decoy influence a rat? That was the subject of our new study, published today in The Journal of Applied Ecology.

The problem with trapping rats

Rats are among the world's most successful and adaptable animals. They damage crops and infrastructure, spread disease, threaten native wildlife and cost economies billions of dollars every year in damages and pest control.

Despite more than a century of innovation and thousands of patented trap designs, trapping still depends on one crucial step: the animal must choose to enter the trap.

This seemingly simple decision is often where pest control programs fail.

Many rats are naturally cautious around unfamiliar objects, a behaviour known as neophobia. A trap may contain attractive food, but if the perceived risk outweighs the reward, a rat may simply refuse to enter.

Researchers and pest managers have traditionally tried to solve this problem by improving lures, making traps more appealing, or reducing fear of the trap itself.

We explored a different possibility. Instead of changing the trap, could we change the rat's perception of its options?

An irresistible snack just out of reach

To test this idea, we worked with wild black rats (Rattus rattus) in bushland around Sydney.

We set up tracking tunnels which work much the same way as traps but the animals are free to leave. Outside some of the tunnel entrances, we placed a highly desirable peanut butter bait ball inside a steel mesh container.

Rats could see and smell the peanut butter, but they couldn't eat it. In effect, we created a“phantom decoy” – a tempting option that was present but unattainable.

The idea was borrowed directly from behavioural economics. If the highly desirable but inaccessible food changed how rats perceived the available food inside the tunnel, rats might be more willing to enter.

A surprising result

The results were striking.

Rats were 83% more likely to enter tunnels containing a basic food reward when the inaccessible“phantom” food was present.

To our knowledge, this is the first evidence that a“phantom decoy” effect, a phenomenon well documented in human decision-making, can be used to influence trap-entry behaviour in a wild mammal.

The decoy itself could never be eaten. Yet its mere presence changed the rats' decision-making behaviour.

Importantly, our experimental controls showed that placing the same inaccessible food inside the tunnel didn't increase entry rates, nor was the effect simply due to the extra food attracting more rats to the area.

The increase in tunnel entry only happened when the inaccessible food was positioned outside the tunnel, suggesting it changed how rats evaluated the option of entering.

This suggests rats weren't simply responding to the amount of food available. Instead, their decisions were influenced by how the options were presented.

While we can't know exactly how a rat experiences these choices, the findings show that altering perceived alternatives can substantially influence how rats behave.

What this could mean for pest control

The practical implications are potentially significant.

Pest managers often encounter animals that investigate traps or bait stations but refuse to enter. This problem occurs at every scale, from failed island eradications to backyard rats that seem impossible to catch.

When lures alone aren't enough to overcome an animal's reluctance to enter, changing how it perceives its options may be an effective alternative.

Our study suggests a relatively simple and inexpensive way to encourage animals to enter traps: add a highly desirable but inaccessible food option outside the trap entrance.

Importantly, this approach doesn't require a new trap design, sophisticated technology or costly equipment. It simply changes the decision-making environment.

Beyond rats

The findings also raise a broader question.

For decades, behavioural economists and psychologists have documented decision-making biases in humans. Increasingly, evidence suggests that some of these principles may extend beyond our own species.

Animals, like humans, constantly make choices under uncertainty. Understanding those choices could unlock new ways to manage pest species, conserve threatened wildlife and improve animal monitoring.

Sometimes, the best way to get an animal to choose option A may not be to make option A better.

It may be to add option B.