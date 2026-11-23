MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai remembered legendary choreographer Saroj Khan on her birth anniversary on November 22.

He recalled her immense contribution to Hindi cinema and her role in grooming some of the industry's most celebrated actors, including Meenakshi Sheshadri, Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi and Hema Malini, to name a few.

Subhash Ghai shared a rare throwback picture of himself with Saroj Khan and wrote,“A HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO #SAROJ KHAN. The ace choreographer who institutionalised the choreography on hindi screen with versatility n got the first filmfare award for exclusive choreography of my film HERO 1983 groomed actors like meenaxi shashadri madhuri Dixit Sridevi Hema malini n so on We all miss her today.”

Saroj Khan, fondly known as 'Masterji', shared a long and influential association with Subhash Ghai and his production banner. Their collaboration began with Vidhaata in 1982, when the director gave her a song to choreograph after being introduced to her by Aruna Irani. Impressed by her work, he brought her on board for Hero in 1983, where she trained Meenakshi Sheshadri and Jackie Shroff.

Subhasj Ghai and Saroj Khan went on to collaborate on many of his films, including Hero, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Pardes, Taal, Yaadein and Kisna.

Among their memorable collaborations was Ram Lakhan, which featured Khan's choreography for“O Ramji Bada Dukh Deena”, while Khalnayak gave audiences the hugely popular“Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai”, picturised on Madhuri Dixit.

In Taal, Saroj Khan was among the choreographers who shaped the film's elaborate dance sequences including“Ishq Bina” and“Taal Se Taal Mila”.

Saroj Khan went on to choreograph more than 2,000 songs over a career spanning several decades and won three National Awards for choreography. Her work included Sridevi's“Hawa Hawai” from Mr India,“Main Teri Dushman” from Nagina, Madhuri Dixit's“Ek Do Teen” from Tezaab,“Dhak Dhak Karne Laga” from Beta,“Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai” from Khalnayak and“Dola Re Dola” from Devdas.

Her creative partnership with Madhuri Dixit became one of the most celebrated actor-choreographer collaborations in Hindi cinema. From“Ek Do Teen” and“Tamma Tamma Loge” to“Dhak Dhak Karne Laga”,“Chane Ke Khet Mein” and“Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai”.

Their collaboration continued years later with“Dola Re Dola” in Devdas and, eventually,“Tabaah Ho Gaye” in Kalank, which was Saroj Khan's last released choreography.

For the uninitiated, Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, at the age of 71, after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. She had been admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties and was also undergoing treatment for kidney-related complications and diabetes. Her Covid-19 tests were negative.

–IANS

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