MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Manufacturing activity gathered momentum in India in November, with both output and new orders accelerating this month, the PMI data showed on Monday.

The 'HSBC Flash India PMI Composite Output Index' edged up to 56.3 in November, from 56.2 in October, signalling a robust upturn that was broadly in line with that seen in the prior month.

Beneath the headline figure, however, sector trends diverged. A softer increase in services activity was largely counterbalanced by quicker growth in factory production, according to the PMI data.

Workforce numbers edged higher, though service providers trimmed headcounts for the first time in close to a year. At the same time, cost increases stayed subdued, and businesses grew more upbeat about the outlook, with sentiment reaching its strongest level since May.

Supported by firmer output, new orders, hiring and inventory building, the HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI climbed to a nine-month high of 56.0 in November, up from 54.7 in October.

“The increase in new orders was driven by stronger domestic demand, while new export orders moderated a bit. Services, by contrast, saw a softer performance despite a sharp rise in the new export business. Input-cost inflation stayed subdued, while output-price inflation increased modestly supporting margins,” said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.

Underpinning November's rise in private sector output, total new business climbed at the fastest pace since June.

Whereas the rate of demand growth held steady in the service sector, it gathered momentum among manufacturers. Survey participants mainly attributed higher sales to favourable market demand and new customer wins.

Some stated that demand was stronger in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and healthcare, chemicals, electronic components, metals, power transmission equipment, logistics, financial services, IT and infrastructure. A few credited their own efforts, including marketing, discounts and better customer service, said the report.

As for the year-ahead outlook, Indian companies were more confident about prospects for activity, with the overall level of positive sentiment improving to its best since May.

"That said, the respective index remained below its long-run average. Greater optimism was evident among goods producers and service providers alike," said the report.