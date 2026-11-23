MENAFN - Mid-East Info) AVENEW Development marked the launch of The St. Regis Residences at Dubai Islands with an immersive event at Atlantis Asateer, transforming the venue into a beachfront destination for 550 guests. Combining experiential design, technology, theatrical production and an exclusive performance by EGOT-winning artist John Legend, the evening challenged the conventions of a traditional real estate launch, reflecting AVENEW's ambition to bring a fresh perspective to the industry. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Conceived around the beachfront setting of the development and the hospitality heritage of St. Regis, the event was designed to offer guests an interpretation of the residential experience ahead of the project's completion, moving beyond traditional presentations to create a more meaningful connection with the development.

From a grand arrival and concierge welcome to a dedicated project showcase and an interactive elevator experience, every element of the evening was developed around a central creative concept.

At the heart of the event was a purpose-built indoor coastline featuring real sand, landscaped dunes, rolling waves and a pier. A 51-metre-wide digital screen extended the ocean horizon across the venue, transitioning from daylight to sunset and into the night. Beach-inspired hospitality, interactive installations and bespoke production elements brought the concept to life.

The centrepiece of the evening was an original, large-scale theatrical production conceptualised and created exclusively for AVENEW. Combining music, choreography, digital storytelling and live performance, the production brought together the heritage of St. Regis and AVENEW's vision for the development, culminating in the official unveiling of The St. Regis Residences at Dubai Islands.

The evening closed with an exclusive headline performance by internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter and EGOT-winning artist John Legend, joined on stage by live musicians and dancers.

“We have always believed that the way we introduce our developments should reflect the same level of ambition, creativity and attention to detail that goes into creating them. With The St. Regis Residences at Dubai Islands, we wanted to go beyond a conventional project launch and bring the inspiration behind the development to life. From the environment we created to the performances throughout the evening, every element was an opportunity to challenge expectations of what a real estate launch can be. For us, challenging conventions isn't limited to what we build. It's about rethinking every aspect of how we approach real estate.”

The launch reflects AVENEW's unconventional approach to introducing its developments to the market, bringing together creative disciplines beyond real estate to deliver experiences that challenge established industry formats. It is an extension of the developer's wider philosophy of challenging conventional thinking through creativity, attention to detail and a commitment to delivering experiences that go beyond expectations.

Developed in collaboration with Marriott International, The St. Regis Residences at Dubai Islands comprises 248 beachfront residences across two buildings, offering a collection of one- to five-bedroom homes, including penthouses and signature residences. The project marks the first development within AVENEW's wider vision for a collection of branded residential and hospitality developments on Dubai Islands.

Completion is anticipated in Q4 2030.

For more information, visit SRRDubaiIslands or call 800 AVENEW.

Founded in Dubai in 2024 by Rasha Hassan, AVENEW Development creates destinations defined by thoughtful design, comfort and finesse. Guided by a philosophy of deliberate location selection, timeless design and long-term value creation, the company develops refined residential and mixed-use projects that enrich the way people live. Every AVENEW destination reflects a commitment to exceptional quality, enduring craftsmanship and the belief that a home is more than a place-it is where life's most meaningful moments unfold.

The St. Regis Residences at Dubai Islands is not owned, developed, or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates (“Marriott”). Prime Properties Holding Limited and AVENEW Real Estate Development LLC use the St. Regis trademarks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.